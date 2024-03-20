How can I rectify a string that begins and ends with a backtick, while ensuring that the contents of the evaluated expression also contain backticks?

const abcd = `[@parent.[#(?object=activity::criteria=typeid=76273 AND tbl_1770949.valuestr="1"::orderby=tbl_1770943.valuestr ASC){"userid":"$txtUserid$","organisations":"$rdOrganisations$","oversightGroupRole":"$cmbOversightRole$","oversightGroupMemberName":"$txtOversightPrefix$ $txtOversightFirstName$ $txtOversightSurname$","oversightGroupType":"$cmbOversightGroupType$"},#]@]`;
//Please note the statment
[@parent.[#(?object=activity::criteria=typeid=76273 AND tbl_1770949.valuestr="1"::orderby=tbl_1770943.valuestr ASC){"userid":"$txtUserid$","organisations":"$rdOrganisations$","oversightGroupRole":"$cmbOversightRole$","oversightGroupMemberName":"$txtOversightPrefix$ $txtOversightFirstName$ $txtOversightSurname$","oversightGroupType":"$cmbOversightGroupType$"},#]@]
evaluates the string in the format below-e.g
[{
"userid": "88664753",
"organisations": "Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital NHS Foundation Trust*NIHR CRN Northwest Coast*University of Liverpool*",
"oversightGroupRole": "Member",
"oversightGroupMemberName": "Mr abcd",
"oversightGroupType": "Steering Committee"
}, {
"userid": "",
"organisations": "University of Liverpool*",
"oversightGroupRole": "Member",
"oversightGroupMemberName": "Professor ccc",
"oversightGroupType": "Steering Committee"
}, ]
My statement fails if any one the properties(userid,organisations etc) values contains backtik.
How can I fix that. How can I rectify an evaluated expression string that begins and ends with a backtick, while ensuring that the contents of the evaluated expression also contain backticks?