How can I rectify a string that begins and ends with a backtick, while ensuring that the contents of the evaluated expression also contain backticks?

const abcd = `[@parent.[#(?object=activity::criteria=typeid=76273 AND tbl_1770949.valuestr="1"::orderby=tbl_1770943.valuestr ASC){"userid":"$txtUserid$","organisations":"$rdOrganisations$","oversightGroupRole":"$cmbOversightRole$","oversightGroupMemberName":"$txtOversightPrefix$ $txtOversightFirstName$ $txtOversightSurname$","oversightGroupType":"$cmbOversightGroupType$"},#]@]`;

//Please note the statment [@parent.[#(?object=activity::criteria=typeid=76273 AND tbl_1770949.valuestr="1"::orderby=tbl_1770943.valuestr ASC){"userid":"$txtUserid$","organisations":"$rdOrganisations$","oversightGroupRole":"$cmbOversightRole$","oversightGroupMemberName":"$txtOversightPrefix$ $txtOversightFirstName$ $txtOversightSurname$","oversightGroupType":"$cmbOversightGroupType$"},#]@] evaluates the string in the format below-e.g

[{ "userid": "88664753", "organisations": "Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital NHS Foundation Trust*NIHR CRN Northwest Coast*University of Liverpool*", "oversightGroupRole": "Member", "oversightGroupMemberName": "Mr abcd", "oversightGroupType": "Steering Committee" }, { "userid": "", "organisations": "University of Liverpool*", "oversightGroupRole": "Member", "oversightGroupMemberName": "Professor ccc", "oversightGroupType": "Steering Committee" }, ]