How can I loop through all rows of a table? (MySQL 5.5.46 version hosting)

Hi,

I need something like ‘for each record null in table A’, update table A where the condition, using MySql 5.5.46.

My first approach was create a SP with this lines

CREATE DEFINER=`tUser`@`%` PROCEDURE `ROW_PER_ROW`() BEGIN DECLARE n INT DEFAULT 0; DECLARE i INT DEFAULT 0; DECLARE tYear INT(4); SET tYear = YEAR(CURDATE()); SET GLOBAL innodb_lock_wait_timeout = 50000; SET innodb_lock_wait_timeout = 50000; SET @s = CONCAT('SELECT COUNT(*) FROM `tbl_A_',tYear,'_new` WHERE tType IS NULL INTO @n;'); PREPARE stmt FROM @s; EXECUTE stmt; DEALLOCATE PREPARE stmt; SELECT @n; SET i=0; WHILE i<@n DO SELECT i; SET @s = CONCAT('UPDATE `tbl_A_',tYear,'_new` SET tType = ''IB'' WHERE tDecription IN (''SGA'') AND tType IS NULL LIMIT i, 1;'); SELECT @s; PREPARE stmt FROM @s; EXECUTE stmt; DEALLOCATE PREPARE stmt; SET i = i + 1; SELECT i; END WHILE; END

The value of @n it’s 169150 (correctly).

The error is

Procedure execution failed 1327 - Undeclared variable: i Time: 0,459s

Help me to do it…