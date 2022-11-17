How can I extract address, city, state and Postal code from a text separated by * using REGEXP_SUBSTR in MySQL?

REGEXP_SUBSTR(‘4550 Montgomery AvenueTorontoOntarioM4A 2S3’, ‘(.? ){2}(.?),’)
I get a list of dynamic text which contains address, city, state and Postal code separated by *. Need to exact address, city, state and Postal code using REGEXP_SUBSTR.
You’d do it with multiple calls. REGEXP_SUBSTR cannot return multiple values.