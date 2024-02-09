How can I execute shell commands within a Node.js application?

I need to run both simple commands and commands with parameters, potentially capturing their output for further processing in my Node.js code. Additionally, I’m looking for guidance on executing these commands across different operating systems, including Linux, macOS, and Windows. What are the best practices for using Node.js to interact with the shell environment, including considerations for security and efficiency?
You can easily execute shell command with
const { execSync } = require('child_process');
let stdout = execSync('ls');