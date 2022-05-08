How can I create dynamic links to pages

Sorry for the vagueness of the title but as a beginner level coder I really don’t know all the proper terminology.
I am creating a hobby site in PHP which is a gallery-based site for collectors. I have a MySQL database.
When I add on a new collection, I want the ability to show that collection name in the URL.
For example, if I add on a collection site for “Critical Role”, (table id value of “22”) I will also have a column for recording the path as “critical-role”, and I want the URL to be: www.mysite.com/critical-role
To my understanding, this can be accomplished by adding code to the htaccess file (something I have never done), however I want all of this process to be automated – I do not want to manually change the htaccess file everytime I add a new collector set.
Can someone please point me in the right direction as to how to accomplish this, and if there are other options other than the htaccess method and/or is there a way to not have to manually change the htaccess file?
The link itself would point back at the home page, so that it can dynamically create the content for that collection.
Instead of using htaccess for all of this, you would be better off creating a “single entry point” and a “router script”.
I’m not going into full detail about how to set that up, but you have some terms to search about.
But in basic steps, the single entry is just a single file (
index.php).
That will just contain an include (require) for the router script.
A router basically determines what gets displayed based on the URL.
The script will get the slug (page name) from the URL, then query the database for it, where it will be an indexed column.
Thank you for the reference terminology of “single entry point” and “router script”.
I have been trying to search those terms, but I really am not finding anything relevant and/or easily discernable.
Ideally I am looking for a website or youtube video that details how to set this up in a “for dummies” format. I am not an advanced programmer and trying to read reddit threads that have pieces of advanced code all over the place is just not quite working for my old brain.
If you have any beginner-level links you can share that would help walk me through this, I would really appreciate it if someone could share those.