How can I create dynamic links to pages

Sorry for the vagueness of the title but as a beginner level coder I really don’t know all the proper terminology.

I am creating a hobby site in PHP which is a gallery-based site for collectors. I have a MySQL database.

When I add on a new collection, I want the ability to show that collection name in the URL.

For example, if I add on a collection site for “Critical Role”, (table id value of “22”) I will also have a column for recording the path as “critical-role”, and I want the URL to be: www.mysite.com/critical-role

To my understanding, this can be accomplished by adding code to the htaccess file (something I have never done), however I want all of this process to be automated – I do not want to manually change the htaccess file everytime I add a new collector set.

Can someone please point me in the right direction as to how to accomplish this, and if there are other options other than the htaccess method and/or is there a way to not have to manually change the htaccess file?

The link itself would point back at the home page, so that it can dynamically create the content for that collection.