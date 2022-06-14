How can I convert string returned from API call to proper HTML in javascript?

I am calling an API command("@ReportProperty2(45899,exportdata,‘16115898’)@") which returns HTML of the button but in string format and > and < are in > and < and there are double quotes are well which breaks my code at the following line:

const aaa = "@ReportProperty2(45899,exportdata,,'16115898')@";

RESULT FROM THE COMMAND: “<button type=button class=Button onclick=“openwp(‘1677008’,‘RHpdFBx7GS9YGFEwFmUUCyE4Ih8lHyA!H2JbUENBa1BV’)” ><i class=“fa fa-pencil-square-o” style=“margin: 0 4px 0 0”></i>Enter Budget</button>”

I have tried replacing but it is throwing “unexpected token: identifier” error.

How can I convert the result to the following: