How Are Developers Balancing Performance and Features in Modern Web Apps?

richardschofield31: richardschofield31: Do developers here ever delay implementing a “nice extra” because it slows down load time?

I consider “Nice Extra” only if it enhance the function or UX.

What metrics or tools do you use to measure whether a feature is “too expensive” in terms of performance (mobile especially)?

First stop is always https://pagespeed.web.dev , then other tools depending what I want to measure.

Are there features you’ve removed / scaled back after noticing performance issues?

A “feature” I have removed is all types of frameworks. You get a backpack of tools that you have to load every time, but you may never use. Clean code is faster and smaller, though it may take longer time to market.

How do you decide which features are “must-have” and which are “nice-to-have” when building something new?

Asking the user and then filter the wish list…