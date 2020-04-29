Hover over image changes image color, need it to change enter page on hover

I currently have a home page View where the image background changes from white to black and the letters change from black to white to correspond with the background when hovering over.
@{
ViewData["Title"] = "Home Page";
}
<script>
function whiteImg() {
document.getElementById("myImg").src = "/images/DailyProcessWhite.png";
document.style.height = "800px";
document.style.width = "800px";
}
function blackImg(){
document.getElementById("myImg").src = "/images/DailyProcessBlack.png";
document.style.height = "800px";
document.style.width = "800px";
}
</script>
<div class="container">
<img onmouseover="blackImg(this)" onmouseout="whiteImg(this)" id="myImg" src="@Url.Content("/images/DailyProcessWhite.png")" width="800" height="800">
</div>
I have a menu at the top of the page that I wan to also change along with the image when hovering. The menu is in a partial layout view. How do I make this happen?
Here is a screenshot of the view with image black background.