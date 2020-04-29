Hover over image changes image color, need it to change enter page on hover

Hi,

I know you are not meaning to be vague but you are still making ambiguous statements that make it hard for us to help in the way that you want. You did not answer any of my specific questions with the clarity that they need. I realise it is clear that you know what you want to achieve but unless we know the specifics of the html you refer to then we just go around in circles

For example the following need explicit clarification:

mldardy: mldardy: I basically want the entire view to change once you hover over it.

What does it refer to in the statement above?

Is it a menu item or group if items or the whole page?

mldardy: mldardy: I want the entire page to change the same color when you hover.

This seems to say that you want the whole page and all the elements in the page to change color when you hover over any part of the page?

Is this correct?

If so it would be a very bad choice as most people will have their cursor on the page and therefore the hover state will be active all the time.

mldardy: mldardy: I have a menu at the top of the page that I wan to also change along with the image when hovering.

If you mean you want the text on one menu item to change when that one item is hovered then that is a simple job for css. However we would need to know all the CSS rules that apply to that menu item in order to over-ride it with any new css.

mldardy: mldardy: I want the entire page to have a black background when you over it with white letters

Again you mention it which in this case would refer to the ‘entire page’ which I assume to be the html/body elements and that would lead to the problem that I mentioned already.

e.g.

html:hover{background:#000;color:#fff} html:hover *{background:inherit;color:inherit;}

Basically the page would remain in the hover state unless the cursor was moved out of the browser viewport.

mldardy: mldardy: I could post css file but it is a pretty large file.

We don’t need the bootstrap css but we do need your custom css in order to over-ride the styles.

Do you have this page live somewhere that we can see?

If not do a view source from your browser and post the generated html. We do not want ASP as that has nothing to do with the problem and we cannot (and do no need to) work with that in the html forum. The problem is only concerned with html.

Sorry to be so long winded but in order for us to help you have to supply the details we need in the correct format. Help us to help you

I’ll leave you in Erik’s hands tonight as I ma back tomorrow now