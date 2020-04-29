Hover over image changes image color, need it to change enter page on hover

#1

I currently have a home page View where the image background changes from white to black and the letters change from black to white to correspond with the background when hovering over.

@{
    ViewData["Title"] = "Home Page";
}
<script>
    function whiteImg() {
        document.getElementById("myImg").src = "/images/DailyProcessWhite.png";
        document.style.height = "800px";
        document.style.width = "800px";
    }
    function blackImg(){
        document.getElementById("myImg").src = "/images/DailyProcessBlack.png";
        document.style.height = "800px";
        document.style.width = "800px";
    }
</script>
<div class="container">

    <img onmouseover="blackImg(this)" onmouseout="whiteImg(this)" id="myImg" src="@Url.Content("/images/DailyProcessWhite.png")" width="800" height="800">
</div>

I have a menu at the top of the page that I wan to also change along with the image when hovering. The menu is in a partial layout view. How do I make this happen?
Here is a screenshot of the view with image black background.

DP3
DP31481×720 63.3 KB

#2

This sounds a bit ambiguous so you may need to clarify your intentions as its not exactly clear (to me) what is required.

e.g.

a) Do you want to hover an image then change the image to a different image while at the same time changing something in your menu?

b) Or are you hovering something on the menu and you want a menu item to change and then you also want the image to change?

Either way we would need to see the full html (regular html not your back end language) or a link to the page concerned.

It would seem though that this is a JS question unless its something simpler required and therefore the thread should probably be moved to the JS forum for better answers :slight_smile:

1 Like
#3

If the issue doesn’t require Javascript to be solved I would like to replace also the original Javascript with a html/css solution.

Just trying to avoid unnecessary JS. :wink:

2 Likes
#4

Yes the image swap does not need to be js and depending on the requirement there may be a css solution if we know the full html :slight_smile:

1 Like
#5

I basically want the entire view to change once you hover over it. Currently it is just the image that changes on hover. So since the image changes only right now I want the entire page to change the same color when you hover. Does this answer your question?

#6

Not exactly :slight_smile:

The entire view seems to be something that you are alluding to from your back end. It does not specifically mean anything to me unless you are talking about the body element in the html for that page.

Indeed it may be that you have another element containing your entire view so without full html it still becomes a guessing game. Do you mean the whole page or just a section of the page?

If indeed you want the body element to change its background while hovering a nested image then that would usually be JS territory (vice versa could be done in CSS).

If you can show the full html for the area that you want to change color and its relationship to the image that is being hovered then we can try to be a bit more helpful :slight_smile: .

1 Like
#7

Basically from the menu items at the top on down should change when hovering. Right now the menu items stay white background, black letters. The image changes from white bg, black letters, and hover over to black bg, white letters. As I said in the OP the menu items are in a separate layout file:

Layout page with menu items

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
    <meta charset="utf-8" />
    <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0" />
    <title>@ViewData["Title"] - DP</title>
    @*<link rel="stylesheet" href="~/lib/bootstrap/dist/css/bootstrap.min.css" />*@
    <link rel="stylesheet" href="~/css/site.css" />
</head>
<body>
<header>
        <nav id="myMenu" class="navbar navbar-expand-sm navbar-toggleable-sm navbar-light bg-white border-bottom box-shadow mb-3">
            <div class="container">
                <a class="navbar-brand" asp-area="" asp-controller="Home" asp-action="Index">DP</a>
                <button class="navbar-toggler" type="button" data-toggle="collapse" data-target=".navbar-collapse" aria-controls="navbarSupportedContent"
                        aria-expanded="false" aria-label="Toggle navigation">
                    <span class="navbar-toggler-icon"></span>
                </button>
                <div class="navbar-collapse collapse d-sm-inline-flex flex-sm-row-reverse">
                    <ul class="navbar-nav flex-grow-1">
                        <li class="nav-item">
                            <a class="nav-link text-dark" asp-area="" asp-controller="Home" asp-action="Index">HOME</a>
                        </li>
                        <li class="nav-item">
                            <a class="nav-link text-dark" asp-area="" asp-controller="Home" asp-action="Index">MEN</a>
                        </li>
                        <li class="nav-item">
                            <a class="nav-link text-dark" asp-area="" asp-controller="Home" asp-action="Index">WOMEN</a>
                        </li>
                        <li class="nav-item">
                            <a class="nav-link text-dark" asp-area="" asp-controller="Home" asp-action="Index">KIDS</a>
                        </li>
                        <li class="nav-item">
                            <a class="nav-link text-dark" asp-area="" asp-controller="Home" asp-action="Privacy">ABOUT</a>
                        </li>
                    </ul>
                </div>
            </div>
        </nav>
    </header>
    <div class="container">
        <main role="main" class="pb-3">
            @RenderBody()
        </main>
    </div>

    <footer class="border-top footer text-muted">
        <div class="container">
            &copy; 2020 - DP - <a asp-area="" asp-controller="Home" asp-action="Privacy">Privacy</a>
        </div>
    </footer>
    <script src="~/lib/jquery/dist/jquery.min.js"></script>
    <script src="~/lib/bootstrap/dist/js/bootstrap.bundle.min.js"></script>
    <script src="~/js/site.js" asp-append-version="true"></script>
    @RenderSection("Scripts", required: false)
</body>
</html>

Index page with image.

{
    ViewData["Title"] = "Home Page";
}
<script>
    function whiteImg() {
        document.getElementById("myImg").src = "/images/DailyProcessWhite.png";
        document.style.height = "800px";
        document.style.width = "800px";
    }
    function blackImg(){
        document.getElementById("myImg").src = "/images/DailyProcessBlack.png";
        document.style.height = "800px";
        document.style.width = "800px";
    }
</script>
<div class="container">

    <img onmouseover="blackImg(this)" onmouseout="whiteImg(this)" id="myImg" src="@Url.Content("/images/DailyProcessWhite.png")" width="800" height="800">
</div>

I could post css file but it is a pretty large file.

#8

It would be helpful if you just post the rules that targets the html you want the hover to affect. :slightly_smiling_face:

#9

I’m not sure what you mean by rules. If you mean how I want it to work. I’ve posted that already.

When you look at the image i posted in the OP only the image has a black background. I want the entire page to have a black background when you over it with white letters (menu and image). And when you hover off it I want the entire page to have a white background with black letters (menu and image).

#10

I meant the css that styles the html you want the hover effect on.

Does the entire page also include the footer?

If not, could the html be changed to make a css solution viable, or do you rather have a JS solution to avoid touching the page structure?

If you prefer a JS solution, you can have the topic moved to the Javascript department. :slightly_smiling_face:

#11

Yes the entire page includes the footer. I’m not sure on whether css or js solution. That’s why i’m asking for assistance on here. If it is easier to do css with this image and how I want it to change via hover then I would rather use css. If not then I can go js route. Being that I’m incorporating an image it may be better to use js? Do you have any suggestions based off of what I’ve posted so far.

#12

I guess a JS solution would be the simpliest for the whole page to change background and color.

You could let the page inherit the colors, shown here as css hover but changed by JS:

#indexPage{
  background:white;
  color:black;
}
#indexPage:hover{
  background:black;
  color:white;
}
#indexPage a{
  color:inherit;
  text-decoration:none;
  text-transform:uppercase;
}
#indexPage *{ /* for overriding some elsewhere styled */
  background:inherit;
  color:inherit;
}
#13

Hi,

I know you are not meaning to be vague but you are still making ambiguous statements that make it hard for us to help in the way that you want. You did not answer any of my specific questions with the clarity that they need. I realise it is clear that you know what you want to achieve but unless we know the specifics of the html you refer to then we just go around in circles :slight_smile:

For example the following need explicit clarification:

What does it refer to in the statement above?

Is it a menu item or group if items or the whole page?

This seems to say that you want the whole page and all the elements in the page to change color when you hover over any part of the page?

Is this correct?

If so it would be a very bad choice as most people will have their cursor on the page and therefore the hover state will be active all the time.

If you mean you want the text on one menu item to change when that one item is hovered then that is a simple job for css. However we would need to know all the CSS rules that apply to that menu item in order to over-ride it with any new css.

Again you mention it which in this case would refer to the ‘entire page’ which I assume to be the html/body elements and that would lead to the problem that I mentioned already.

e.g.

html:hover{background:#000;color:#fff}
html:hover *{background:inherit;color:inherit;}

Basically the page would remain in the hover state unless the cursor was moved out of the browser viewport.

We don’t need the bootstrap css but we do need your custom css in order to over-ride the styles.

Do you have this page live somewhere that we can see?

If not do a view source from your browser and post the generated html. We do not want ASP as that has nothing to do with the problem and we cannot (and do no need to) work with that in the html forum. The problem is only concerned with html.

Sorry to be so long winded but in order for us to help you have to supply the details we need in the correct format. Help us to help you :slight_smile:

I’ll leave you in Erik’s hands tonight as I ma back tomorrow now :wink:

3 Likes
#14

Vice versa, I’m afraid. :sleeping:

Thanks for your points, I agree to all of them. :slightly_smiling_face:

1 Like
#15

What are you talking about I have explained in detail, provided code over and over again, and provided an image of the view/page to you . I am not being ambiguous about anything. I feel like I have been over the top in being specific about what I’m trying to do and what I need help with. Maybe you need to learn to read more carefully. I don’t know how else to explain myself than what I have detailed specifically.

How hard is this to figure out. Do you see the image in my original post. It is a page/view with an image in the middle with a black background and white letters. Across the top of the page are menu links. They have black letters and white background. They DO NOT change at all. When you hover off the image it turns to a white background and black letters. When you hover over it the image turns to black background and white letters. I WANT THE ENTIRE PAGE TO DO THIS!! Meaning the links, the image, everything. Right now it doesn’t do this. Only the image does this. When I hover over the page with my mouse I want the page to turn from white background and black letters to black background and white letters.

This is nowhere near as hard to understand as you are making it out to be. It’s very simple and that is what I just described in the paragraph above.

#16

The whole page, yes I think we understand that now, but we also try to consider the implications. I’m not sure what your goal is exactly because just swap colors of the entire page is easily achieved but seems impractical for the use of it.

You might have a very good reason to do exactly what you say, but:

That is what I have difficult to see the point of doing.

If you mean that everything should change wherever the mouse is, you could get the same effect by just change the default colors or set the hover colors at page load, the user would never get the off state anyway. Hover usually means interaction, but that would be lost here.

Please be patient with us. If we aren’t sure we understand correctly your user case we have to keep asking. Otherwise we risk giving you poor advice. I hate that.

It happens too often that I don’t answer all all due to misinterpreting the issue, only to find that I could have helped instantly if I had read it with other eyes or had taken the time to ask the right questions.

2 Likes
#17

… and I am out of here!

Good luck.

5 Likes
#18
#20

This topic was automatically closed 91 days after the last reply. New replies are no longer allowed.