Hover over image changes image color, need it to change enter page on hover

I currently have a home page View where the image background changes from white to black and the letters change from black to white to correspond with the background when hovering over.

@{
    ViewData["Title"] = "Home Page";
}
<script>
    function whiteImg() {
        document.getElementById("myImg").src = "/images/DailyProcessWhite.png";
        document.style.height = "800px";
        document.style.width = "800px";
    }
    function blackImg(){
        document.getElementById("myImg").src = "/images/DailyProcessBlack.png";
        document.style.height = "800px";
        document.style.width = "800px";
    }
</script>
<div class="container">

    <img onmouseover="blackImg(this)" onmouseout="whiteImg(this)" id="myImg" src="@Url.Content("/images/DailyProcessWhite.png")" width="800" height="800">
</div>

I have a menu at the top of the page that I wan to also change along with the image when hovering. The menu is in a partial layout view. How do I make this happen?
Here is a screenshot of the view with image black background.

This sounds a bit ambiguous so you may need to clarify your intentions as its not exactly clear (to me) what is required.

e.g.

a) Do you want to hover an image then change the image to a different image while at the same time changing something in your menu?

b) Or are you hovering something on the menu and you want a menu item to change and then you also want the image to change?

Either way we would need to see the full html (regular html not your back end language) or a link to the page concerned.

It would seem though that this is a JS question unless its something simpler required and therefore the thread should probably be moved to the JS forum for better answers :slight_smile:

If the issue doesn’t require Javascript to be solved I would like to replace also the original Javascript with a html/css solution.

Just trying to avoid unnecessary JS. :wink:

Yes the image swap does not need to be js and depending on the requirement there may be a css solution if we know the full html :slight_smile:

I basically want the entire view to change once you hover over it. Currently it is just the image that changes on hover. So since the image changes only right now I want the entire page to change the same color when you hover. Does this answer your question?

Not exactly :slight_smile:

The entire view seems to be something that you are alluding to from your back end. It does not specifically mean anything to me unless you are talking about the body element in the html for that page.

Indeed it may be that you have another element containing your entire view so without full html it still becomes a guessing game. Do you mean the whole page or just a section of the page?

If indeed you want the body element to change its background while hovering a nested image then that would usually be JS territory (vice versa could be done in CSS).

If you can show the full html for the area that you want to change color and its relationship to the image that is being hovered then we can try to be a bit more helpful :slight_smile: .

