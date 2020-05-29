Homestead Improved installation

Perhaps this is a simple error on my part. Thank you in advance for reading and evaluating the following. Tracing instructions in the book, PHP and MySQL: Novice to Ninja, I’ve installed Git Bash, VirtualBox, Vagrant, and Homestead_Improvement on Windows 10. I was successful in cloning the latter and setting up the index.html file in my file directory.

Here’s the successful console resume:
$ vagrant resume #######

==> default: Resuming suspended VM…
==> default: Booting VM…
==> default: Waiting for machine to boot. This may take a few minutes…
default: SSH address: 127.0.0.1:2222
default: SSH username: vagrant
default: SSH auth method: private key
==> default: Machine booted and ready!
==> default: Machine already provisioned. Run vagrant provision or use the --provision
==> default: flag to force provisioning. Provisioners marked to run always will still run.

Here’s the console error:
$ vagrant reload #######
There are errors in the configuration of this machine. Please fix
the following errors and try again:

vm:

  • A box must be specified.

Here’s the source code for the running PHP site:

<!Doctype html>
<html lang="en">
  <head>
    <meta charset-"utf-8">
    <title>Random Number</title>
  </head>
  <body>
    <p>Generating a random number between 1 and 10:
      <?php

      echo rand(1, 10);

      ?>
    </p>
  </body>
</html>

The result is blank space where the PHP would run.

Here are some other sites I checked that had confounding or inapplicable information:

  • Question: Is it perhaps that I haven’t added homestead_improvement as a box yet?

homestead.yaml:

---
ip: "192.168.10.10"
memory: 2048
cpus: 1
provider: virtualbox

folders:
    - map: c:/Users/mothwash/VMMP_my_project
      to: /home/vagrant/Code

sites:
    - map: homestead.test
      to: /home/vagrant/Code/Project/public

databases:
    - homestead

#variables:
#    - key: APP_ENV
#      value: local

# blackfire:
#     - id: foo
#       token: bar
#       client-id: foo
#       client-token: bar

ports:
    - send: 8545
      to: 8545
    - send: 30301
      to: 30301
    - send: 30302
      to: 30302
    - send: 30303
      to: 30303
    - send: 30304
      to: 30304
    - send: 30305
      to: 30305
    - send: 30306
      to: 30306

Thank you for your time. Constructive feedback is appreciated.

All the best,