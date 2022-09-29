<?php include("../controllers/connectdb.php");
$first_name = $_POST["first_name"];
$last_name = $_POST["last_name"];
$age = $_POST["age"];
$dni = $_POST["dni"];
$email = $_POST["email"];
$password = $_POST["password"];
$sql = "INSERT INTO usuario(first_name,last_name1,age,dni,email,password) VALUES(?,?,?,?,?,?);
$stmt = mysqli_prepare($conn,$sql);
Hi everyone! what's wrong with this code? Visual Studio Code says "Unexpected EndOfFile". It ends on ";"
You’re missing a closing
" on the penultimate line.
thanx so much!
You’re welcome. Sometimes it just takes another pair of eyes.