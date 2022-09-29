Hi everyone! what's wrong with this code? Visual Studio Code says "Unexpected EndOfFile". It ends on ";"

PHP
#1 
<?php include("../controllers/connectdb.php");

$first_name = $_POST["first_name"];

$last_name = $_POST["last_name"];

$age = $_POST["age"];

$dni = $_POST["dni"];

$email = $_POST["email"];

$password = $_POST["password"];

$sql = "INSERT INTO usuario(first_name,last_name1,age,dni,email,password) VALUES(?,?,?,?,?,?);

$stmt = mysqli_prepare($conn,$sql);
#2

You’re missing a closing " on the penultimate line.

#3

thanx so much!

#4

You’re welcome. Sometimes it just takes another pair of eyes. :slight_smile: