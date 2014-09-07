Hi everybody, does anyone here have success running a membership site?

Kind of an ambiguous question, but I ran a chat/cam (non-adult) site with a few hundred concurrent users for fun for about 2yrs. I dropped out of the project, but the project still continued by a good friend and I still help every now and again.

One of the lessons I learned is that users will create drama out of nothing and will feel that they own the site or that things are a democracy, rather than … well just a website owned by 1 or a few individuals or even a company. A website that could be turned off at any time for any reason. Especially when you’re just doing it for fun and make no money. They don’t understand your point of view or the desire to grow, only their narrow point of view as users of the site. It really sucks to have to ban popular users, that crap always blows up in your face.

There was actually a very recent drama that came out of Reddit, where a mod of one of the largest subs talks about what the Admins did and what they wouldn’t do and how their are corrupt. You can listen to it here. Basically, everything he says I completely agree with the opposite. Except the threats about promoting child porn, which I think is pure drama taken completely out of context what it was or just a flat out lie…

Which is something else that I found out. You have to be very careful of what you say to members. You should always expect that everything you say or do is recorded and will be shown to everyone else and possibly taken completely out of context. I think that if you want to actually be a member of a site like that and run it at the same time, it’s best to use 2 separate identities.

Our users were general public average ages of 18-25 if that makes any difference.

I’m currently working on my own community based project in my spare time and I will be implementing different strategies like Hellbans and other possible alternatives to all out banning. Banning tends to make people mad. Personally, if I ban a user I don’t care if they are mad or sad or anything… I just want them to go away. The project I mentioned above had a strict suspension/ban setup. When you have a general public based site (and not a highly niche market), how you handle bans is very important and generally just become headaches.

This is a good coding horror blog entry about banning.