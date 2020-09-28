Help with this recursive function

JavaScript
#1

I need to create a recursive function to loop an array for a certain number. if the array length is smaller then run the function again until the loop counter is equal to the required max loop number.
I wrote this, but it is looping all array again:

    let counter  = 0
    let words    = 'ABC'
    let maxLoop  = 5
    let bigArray = []

    function go () {
        let wordsArray = words.split('')
        for (let i = 0; i < wordsArray.length; i++) {
            counter++
            bigArray.push(wordsArray[i])
        }
        if (counter < maxLoop && maxLoop >= counter) {
            bigArray.map(num => num + counter)
            go()
        }
    }

The result is: [“A”, “B”, “C”, “A”, “B”, “C”]
and it should be: [“A”, “B”, “C”, “A”, “B”]

How to solve it?

#2

Ok first off you don’t need the second condition && ... they are pretty much doing the same thing
(counter < maxLoop && maxLoop >= counter)

e.g. if x === 2 && 2 === x

if counter < maxLoop will suffice

Strings have a length property e.g.
console.log('abc'.length) // 3

You can access individual characters just like an array by index e.g.
console.log('abc'[1]) // b

So no need to split your letters (not words) and make a wordsArray

I don’t like that you function mutates(changes) variables and properties outside of the function and I think it is best if your function returns something useful. However keeping in line with your code.

Something like this possibly?

let counter = 0
const letters = 'ABC'
const maxLoop = 5
const bigArray = []

function go () {
  for (let i = 0, len = letters.length; i < len && counter < maxLoop; i++) {
    bigArray.push(letters[i]) // or bigArray[counter] = letters[i]
    counter++
  }

  if (counter < maxLoop) go()
}

go()
console.log(bigArray)

Of course you could just use the modulus operator (%) instead

function makeLetters (word, maxLoop) {
  const bigArray = []
  const wordLen = word.length

  for (let i = 0; i < maxLoop; i++) {
    // use % modulus to return the remainder
    // e.g. 1 % 3 = 1, 3 % 3 = 0, 4 % 3 = 1
    bigArray[i] = word[i % wordLen]
  }

  return bigArray
}

console.log(makeLetters('ABC', 5))
2 Likes