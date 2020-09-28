Help with this recursive function

Ok first off you don’t need the second condition && ... they are pretty much doing the same thing

(counter < maxLoop && maxLoop >= counter)

e.g. if x === 2 && 2 === x

if counter < maxLoop will suffice

Strings have a length property e.g.

console.log('abc'.length) // 3

You can access individual characters just like an array by index e.g.

console.log('abc'[1]) // b

So no need to split your letters (not words) and make a wordsArray

I don’t like that you function mutates(changes) variables and properties outside of the function and I think it is best if your function returns something useful. However keeping in line with your code.

Something like this possibly?

let counter = 0 const letters = 'ABC' const maxLoop = 5 const bigArray = [] function go () { for (let i = 0, len = letters.length; i < len && counter < maxLoop; i++) { bigArray.push(letters[i]) // or bigArray[counter] = letters[i] counter++ } if (counter < maxLoop) go() } go() console.log(bigArray)

Of course you could just use the modulus operator (%) instead