Help with responsive image

The header image that appears via desktop looks good, but the mobile view of the same image looks vertically compressed. So, I tried this without success:

<img src="/images/headerM.jpg" srcset="images/header.jpg 864w" alt="">

By ‘without success’ I mean no change to the compressed mobile view with this code.

headerM.jpg is the image I’d like to appear in the mobile view and is less wide than header.jpg.

header.jpg appears successfully in the desktop view with this code.

How can I keep header.jpg appearing successfully in the desktop view and have headerM.jpg appear in mobile view?