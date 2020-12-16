Dimension of a header image

Since there are so many browsers and devices, how do you know what size a header image should be?

The trick is to make it “fluid”, so it will adjust to the size on any screen.
Any image can do this with the following code:-

img {
    max-width: 100%;
    height: auto;
}

With width: 100% (or max-width) the image will be no larger than its containing element.
The height: auto will force it to keep its aspect ratio.

Note that using width it will fill the container.
With max-width it will go no larger than its actual pixel size, so will not blow up and lose definition.

Thanks so much for the help and the explanation but it didn’t work. See http://ossianenterprisepark.com/test.html

It was a fairly general solution, as not specific design was given to start with.
But in that example, you applied the CSS rules to the container, not the image.

Instead of:-

#building {
    max-width: 100%;
    height: auto;
}

try:-

#building img {
    max-width: 100%;
    height: auto;
}

But there may be other considerations, such as where/how you want the image placed when the screen is bigger than the image.

Note that you should take a similar “responsive” approach to your header text too.

#oep {
	font-family: Impact, Haettenschweiler, "Franklin Gothic Bold", "Arial Black", "sans-serif";
	font-size: 50px;
	font-weight: 400;
	width: 550px;
	margin-left: auto;
	margin-right: auto;
}

Change the fixed width to a max-width also.

max-width: 550px;

…So the text can wrap on smaller screens.