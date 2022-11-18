Help with reducing the value and updating

Can you tell me where I am incorrect in this code.

I’m trying to deduct -.5 when the condition is met, and then update the ‘wallet’ in the db.

$sell_video = $video_cost; $uploader_account = $db->where('id', $video->user_id); if ($sell_video == 0 && $uploader_account >= 1) { $upwallet = (float)$uploader_account -0.5; } // new balance? $uploader_account = $upwallet; // update the record? $db->where('id', $video->user_id); $upwallet = $db->update('wallet' => number_format($uploader_account, 1, '.', '');

currently, there is no changes to the db value upon transaction.

any guidance/suggestions - appreciated