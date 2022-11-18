Help with reducing the value and updating

Can you tell me where I am incorrect in this code.
I’m trying to deduct -.5 when the condition is met, and then update the ‘wallet’ in the db.
$sell_video = $video_cost;
$uploader_account = $db->where('id', $video->user_id);
if ($sell_video == 0 && $uploader_account >= 1) {
$upwallet = (float)$uploader_account -0.5;
}
// new balance?
$uploader_account = $upwallet;
// update the record?
$db->where('id', $video->user_id);
$upwallet = $db->update('wallet' => number_format($uploader_account, 1, '.', '');
currently, there is no changes to the db value upon transaction.
any guidance/suggestions - appreciated