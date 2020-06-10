Help with putting three spans horizontally side by side

I’m trying to have .text, square1, and text2 all line up horizontally, next to each other on a single line. Currently they are on the same line, but aren’t side by side, they are buched together at the beginning of the line. Here’s the code:
<section class="animation-box">
<span class="text">THIS</span><span class="square1"></span><span class="text2">THAT</span><br>
</section>
.animation-box{
min-height: 4.5rem;
margin: 175px auto 0;
align-items: center;
width: 100%;
overflow:hidden;
}
.animation-box span {
display: block;
margin: 0 .15em;
opacity: 0;
animation: leftFadeInOut 18.50s ease 2.75s forwards;
}
.text {
font-size:30px;
color:#000;
display: inline-block;
}
.square1
{
width: 1.75vw;
height: 1.75vw;
background: #ccc;
display: inline-block;
}
text2
{
font-size:30px;
color:#fff;
display: inline-block;
}
Any help is appreciated