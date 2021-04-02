Help with php code

I’m added some codes to a custom template in Participants Database, a WordPress plugin and it’s giving me a critical error. I’m totally new to php, so I’m a bit clueless. Thanks for your help!
while ( $this->have_fields() ) : $this->the_field();
?>
<tr class="<?php $this->field->print_element_class() ?>">
<td>
<?php if($this->field-group==("One-time activities") && $this->field->value()==("Completed")) {
$points_for_one_time_challenges = $points_for_one_time_challenges + 25; }
<?php endif ?>
<?php if($this->field_group==("Daily activities")) {
$points_for_daily_challenges = $points_for_daily_challenges + ($this->field->value() * 10);}
<?php endif ?>
</td>
</tr>
<?php endwhile; // field loop ?>
Then once outside of the field loop and the field group loop, I added:
<tr>
<th><h3><?php $this->echo "Points for Challenges:" ?></h3></th>
<td>
<?php $this->print_points_for_one_time_challenges; ?>
<?php $this->print_points_for_daily_challenges; ?>
</td>
<tr>