Help with php code

PHP
#1

I’m added some codes to a custom template in Participants Database, a WordPress plugin and it’s giving me a critical error. I’m totally new to php, so I’m a bit clueless. Thanks for your help!

     while ( $this->have_fields() ) : $this->the_field();
        ?>
        <tr class="<?php $this->field->print_element_class() ?>">
          <td>     
            <?php if($this->field-group==("One-time activities") && $this->field->value()==("Completed")) {
            $points_for_one_time_challenges = $points_for_one_time_challenges + 25; }
            <?php endif ?>
            
            <?php if($this->field_group==("Daily activities")) {
            $points_for_daily_challenges = $points_for_daily_challenges + ($this->field->value() * 10);}
            <?php endif ?>
          </td>
        </tr>
<?php endwhile; // field loop  ?>

Then once outside of the field loop and the field group loop, I added:

    <tr>
      <th><h3><?php $this->echo "Points for Challenges:" ?></h3></th>
      <td>
        <?php $this->print_points_for_one_time_challenges; ?>
        <?php $this->print_points_for_daily_challenges; ?>
      </td>
    <tr>
#2

Here, you are opening PHP tags while PHP is still open.

This does not look right. echo should not belong to an object.

What error?