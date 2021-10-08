Help with getting the array to populate the table

I’m trying to change the php file so that the data is inserted into the ‘videos_transactions’ table instead of the ‘u_paid_videos’ table. The ‘videos_transactions’ table has the structure of id, user_id, paid_id, video_id, amount, admin_com, time. I have commented-out the working array (u_paid_videos), and tried to substitute with the new one (videos_transactions), here’s the file code below. Any suggestions to try to get the new table to populate via the array, is appreciated.

<?php ob_start(); if (IS_LOGGED == false) { $data = array('status' => 400, 'error' => 'Not logged in'); echo json_encode($data); exit(); } if (!empty($_POST['id'])) { if (!is_array($_POST['id'])) { $id_array[] = $_POST['id']; } else { $id_array = $_POST['id']; } $db->where('name', 'rent_price'); $db_cost = $db->getOne('config'); $video_cost = (float)$db_cost->value; $count_video = count($id_array); $user_id = $user->id; $wallet = (float)str_replace(',', '', $user->wallet); $balance = (float)str_replace(',', '', $user->balance); $amount = 0; foreach ($id_array as $id) { $video_id = (int)PT_Secure($id); $video = $db->where('id', $id)->getOne(T_VIDEOS); $amount += $video->rent_price?$video->rent_price:$video_cost; } if( ($wallet >= $amount) OR ($balance + $wallet >= $amount) ) { $db->startTransaction(); $inserted_records = 0; foreach ($id_array as $id){ $video_id = (int)PT_Secure($id); $video = $db->where('id', $id)->getOne(T_VIDEOS); $video_cost_new = $video->rent_price?$video->rent_price:$video_cost; $up_amount = $video_cost_new *0.50; $site_add_amount = $video_cost_new *0.50; $time_start = microtime(true); // add data to paid table //$insert_buy = $db->insert('u_paid_videos', [ //'id_user' => $user_id, //'video_play_price' => (string)$video_cost_new, //'id_video' => $video_id, //'user_id_uploaded' => $video->user_id, //'video_title' => $video->title, //'earned_amount' => $up_amount, //'time' => $time_start, //'short_id' => $video->short_id //]); // add data to table $insert_buy = $db->insert('videos_transactions', [ 'user_id' => $video->user_id, 'paid_id' => $user_id, 'video_id' => $video_id, 'amount' => (string)$video_cost_new, 'admin_com' => $uploader_amount, 'time' => $time_start ]); etc...