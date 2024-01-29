Help With GCS Cors

I’m having some trouble. I read a book that said all the headers need to match what is being expected by GCS. I’m not sure what all of those are. I thought I could decipher that with the form data and the page, but they put the same name on every form input: the bucket url.

The erorr I need to fix is Access-Control-Allow-Origin:

has been blocked by CORS policy: Response to preflight request doesn’t pass access control check: No ‘Access-Control-Allow-Origin’ header is present on the requested resource.

So I have this php at the top of my page

// Allow from any origin if (isset($_SERVER['HTTP_ORIGIN'])) { // Decide if the origin in $_SERVER['HTTP_ORIGIN'] is one // you want to allow, and if so: // BUG: may not have all headers set for the form //header("Access-Control-Allow-Origin: {$_SERVER['HTTP_ORIGIN']}"); header("Access-Control-Allow-Origin: http://localhost:5173"); header('Access-Control-Allow-Credentials: true'); header('Access-Control-Max-Age: 3600'); // cache for 1 day } // Access-Control headers are received during OPTIONS requests if ($_SERVER['REQUEST_METHOD'] == 'OPTIONS') { if (isset($_SERVER['HTTP_ACCESS_CONTROL_REQUEST_METHOD'])) // may also be using PUT, PATCH, HEAD etc header("Access-Control-Allow-Methods: GET, POST, OPTIONS"); if (isset($_SERVER['HTTP_ACCESS_CONTROL_REQUEST_HEADERS'])) header("Access-Control-Allow-Headers: {$_SERVER['HTTP_ACCESS_CONTROL_REQUEST_HEADERS']}"); exit(0); }

and this form code

use Google\Cloud\Storage\StorageClient; putenv("GOOGLE_APPLICATION_CREDENTIALS=" . __DIR__ . '../../../Yen7AaH9rb/[KEY FILE]'); $storage = new StorageClient(); $bucket = $storage->bucket('[BUCKET NAME]'); $objectName = 'profile_image.jpg'; $response = $bucket->generateSignedPostPolicyV4( $objectName, new \DateTime('10 min'), [ 'fields' => [ 'Content-Disposition' => 'attachment; filename=FILENAME' ] ] ); $url = $response['url']; $output = "<form id=\"profileImageUpload\" action='$url' method='POST' enctype='multipart/form-data'>" . PHP_EOL; foreach ($response['fields'] as $name => $value) { $output .= " <input name='$url' value='$value' type='hidden'/>" . PHP_EOL; } $output .= " <input type='file' name='profileImageFile'/><br />" . PHP_EOL; $output .= " <input type='submit' value='Upload File' name='submit'/><br />" . PHP_EOL; $output .= '</form>' . PHP_EOL; echo $output;

This is what HTML FORM looks like: