Help with closing message box and submiting

I’m trying to add something to this JS, for a successfully working submit Form:
$('#upload-form form').ajaxForm({
url: '{{LINK aj/ffmpeg-submit}}?hash=' + $('.main_session').val(),
beforeSend: function() {
$('#submit-btn').attr('disabled', true);
$('#submit-btn').val("{{LANG please_wait}}");
}, success: function(data) {
if (data.status == 200) {
window.location.href = data.link;
}
to get a message to display before the Form submits, I added:
$(".loading_msg").show();
into the beforeSend: function, like so:
beforeSend: function() {
$('#submit-btn').attr('disabled', true);
$('#submit-btn').val("{{LANG please_wait}}");
$(".loading_msg").show();
return false;
and it successfully displays the message. But can’t close the message box and then proceed to submit. I have this (without success):
<div class="loading_msg" style="display:none"> MESSAGE!! <span class="closebtn" onclick="this.parentElement.style.display='none';">×</span> </div>
and this:
$('#upload-form form').ajaxForm({
url: '{{LINK aj/ffmpeg-submit}}?hash=' + $('.main_session').val(),
beforeSend: function() {
$('#submit-btn').attr('disabled', true);
$('#submit-btn').val("{{LANG please_wait}}");
$(".loading_msg").show();
return false;
$('loading_msg').click(function () {
return true;
});
},
},
I look forward to any guidance to have the form submit upon closing the message box.