Help with closing message box and submiting

Thanks for all the previous help.

I’m trying to add something to this JS, for a successfully working submit Form:

$('#upload-form form').ajaxForm({ url: '{{LINK aj/ffmpeg-submit}}?hash=' + $('.main_session').val(), beforeSend: function() { $('#submit-btn').attr('disabled', true); $('#submit-btn').val("{{LANG please_wait}}"); }, success: function(data) { if (data.status == 200) { window.location.href = data.link; }

to get a message to display before the Form submits, I added:

$(".loading_msg").show();

into the beforeSend: function, like so:

beforeSend: function() { $('#submit-btn').attr('disabled', true); $('#submit-btn').val("{{LANG please_wait}}"); $(".loading_msg").show(); return false;

and it successfully displays the message. But can’t close the message box and then proceed to submit. I have this (without success):

<div class="loading_msg" style="display:none"> MESSAGE!! <span class="closebtn" onclick="this.parentElement.style.display='none';">×</span> </div>

and this:

$('#upload-form form').ajaxForm({ url: '{{LINK aj/ffmpeg-submit}}?hash=' + $('.main_session').val(), beforeSend: function() { $('#submit-btn').attr('disabled', true); $('#submit-btn').val("{{LANG please_wait}}"); $(".loading_msg").show(); return false; $('loading_msg').click(function () { return true; }); }, },

I look forward to any guidance to have the form submit upon closing the message box.