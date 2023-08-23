Help! What is Github WPBP, how am I meant to use it for creating PHP plugins for Wordpress?

Hi,
I have started dabbling wth using PHP to create Wordpress Plugins and came across an article regarding WPBP which in turn led me to Github.
I have absolutely no experience with Github. I don’t know what the site does or what it offers. I have always ended up closing the site because I just get lost. But I ended up downloading a zip file for WordPress Plugin Boilerplate Powered.
I then found a link for a Generator for the above and a web site for WordPress Plugin Boilerplate Powered that actually generates basic startup code for a plugin based on form input, which I can then amend.
I’m just unsure what I am meant to do with these ‘tools’ or which ones to use. I kind of get the idea of the online generator, but what is the Github zip file for, is it a standalone version of the web utility, what am I meant to do with it?
Do I need to use the web utility or can I run it locally, is it a plugin itself.
I’m just a bit confused altogether about Github and WPBP.
Can someone please shine some light for me - thanks guys
Github is a repository tool for developers who which to share code with others.
It allows check-ins and versions so that people can be sure exactly which version of a file they are using, and to track if changes have been made since they last got a copy of the file they’re using.
So say you grab a copy of a file to use on your site, but you notice something wrong with it six months ago. You can then go back to github and see if someone has made a change which resolves your problem, or you can provide a solution and give it to the developer to integrate into their code for the others that use them.
In your case, start with the wiki and see if you can follow along on how to use the library
Thanks for the reply.
I have been to https://github.com/WPBP/WordPress-Plugin-Boilerplate-Powered and downloaded WordPress-Plugin-Boilerplate-Powered-3.3.2.zip
I am using Win 10 myself, and have checked out Wiki, but I am still at a complete loss as to what to do with this file, other than extract it.
It looks useful but I haven’t got a clue what it does or how to use it, can you assist?
Sorry, I’ve never used it before so I’d be guessing as much as you would.
I’d start with the wiki I linked to before (there’s a section for “How to Use It”), or to the readme which is referenced in the wiki…