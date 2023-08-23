Help! What is Github WPBP, how am I meant to use it for creating PHP plugins for Wordpress?

Hi,

I have started dabbling wth using PHP to create Wordpress Plugins and came across an article regarding WPBP which in turn led me to Github.

I have absolutely no experience with Github. I don’t know what the site does or what it offers. I have always ended up closing the site because I just get lost. But I ended up downloading a zip file for WordPress Plugin Boilerplate Powered.

I then found a link for a Generator for the above and a web site for WordPress Plugin Boilerplate Powered that actually generates basic startup code for a plugin based on form input, which I can then amend.

I’m just unsure what I am meant to do with these ‘tools’ or which ones to use. I kind of get the idea of the online generator, but what is the Github zip file for, is it a standalone version of the web utility, what am I meant to do with it?

Do I need to use the web utility or can I run it locally, is it a plugin itself.

I’m just a bit confused altogether about Github and WPBP.

Can someone please shine some light for me - thanks guys