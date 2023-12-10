Help to personalize pixels.com script?

To sell my photographs on my website, I use the script provided by pixels.com for users like me. Can a JavaScript expert tell me to what extent I can modify this script to personalize it? Perhaps make it display the albums created instead of the unordered images?

<script type='text/javascript' src='https://fineartamerica.com/widgetshoppingcart/widgetscripts.php'></script> <iframe id='pixelsshoppingcartiframe' src='https://fineartamerica.com/widgetshoppingcart/artwork.html?memberidtype=artistid&memberid=77963&domainid=0&showheader=0&height=600&autoheight=true' style='display: inline-block; width: 100%; height: 820px; border: none; overflow: hidden;'></iframe>