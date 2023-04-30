Help needed for submitting form data with Javascript

I am a new coder with a little bit of understanding of PHP and MySQL, but no exposure to Javascript.

I am planning to build out a database that will be used for collection tracking. The collections are part of pre-defined sets of items. The user will select a set to manage, and will be able to enter the quantity they have for each item in the set. Once the user enters the quantities, I then want to add those to the database by submitting the form data with Javascript.

I have been researching the Javascript that I need to use for this, and I thought I had found everything I needed to make my quick test example work, but it is not working.

Could someone please tell me what I need to do, to get this to work:

<?php
echo "Collection Tracking Enabled</br></br>";

// Variables
$location_sw = 1;   //Testing - set as 1 so that location column is displayed
$quantity = !empty($_POST["quantity"]) ? $_POST["quantity"] : null;
$offering = !empty($_POST["offering"]) ? $_POST["offering"] : null;
$trade_sw = !empty($_POST["trade_sw"]) ? $_POST["trade_sw"] : null;
$sell_sw = !empty($_POST["sell_sw"]) ? $_POST["sell_sw"] : null;
$location = !empty($_POST["location"]) ? $_POST["location"] : null;
$notes = !empty($_POST["notes"]) ? $_POST["notes"] : null;
$submitted = !empty($_POST["submitted"]) ? $_POST["submitted"] : null;

// Testing - Display Variables that were passed from the form submit
if (!empty($submitted)) {
    echo "passing new data into database" . "</br>";
    echo "quantity: " . $quantity . "</br>";
    echo "offering: " . $offering . "</br>";
    echo "trade_sw: " . $trade_sw . "</br>";
    echo "sell_sw: " . $sell_sw . "</br>";
    echo "location: " . $location . "</br>";
    echo "notes: " . $notes . "</br>";
}
?>

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
    <head>
        <meta charset="utf-8">
        <meta http-equiv="X-UA-Compatible" content="IE=edge">
        <title>Collections Testing</title>
        <meta name="description" content="MinisGallery Collections Tracking Test">
        <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1">
        <script>
            function submitForm(){
                var form = document.getElementById("myForm");
                var formData = new FormData(form);
                var xhr = new XMLHttpRequest();
                xhr.open("POST", "collectionsTest1.php", true);
                xhr.setRequestHeader("Content-Type", "application/x-www-form-urlencoded");
                xhr.send(formData);
            }
        </script>
    </head>
    <body>
        <?php if (empty($submitted)) { ?>
        <form id="myForm" method="post">
            <label for="quantity">Quantity</label>
            <input type="number" id="quantity" name="quantity"></br></br>
            <label for="offering">Sale/Trade</label>
            <input type="number" id="offering" name="offering"></br></br>
            <label for="quantity">Trade</label>
            <input type="checkbox" id="trade_sw" name="trade_sw"></br></br>
            <label for="quantity">Sell</label>
            <input type="checkbox" id="sell_sw" name="sell_sw"></br></br>
            <?php
            if ($location_sw == 1) {
                ?>
                <label for="location">Location</label>
                <input type="text" id="location" name="location"></br></br>
                <?php
            }
            ?>
            <label for="notes">Notes</label>
            <input type="text" id="notes" name="notes"></br></br>
            <input type="hidden" id="submitted" name="submitted" value="complete">         
            <button type="button" onclick="submitForm()">Submit</button>
        </form>
        <?php }
        ?>

    </body>
</html>
Personally fetch is much easier in my opinion to implement. I will give you an example of my scripts.

The following grabs the the data from my form, sends it to PHP and then waits for a response.

        // Add an event listener to the edit form's submit event
        editForm.addEventListener("submit", async function (event) {
            // Prevent the default form submit behavior
            event.preventDefault();

            // Create a FormData object from the edit form
            const formData = new FormData(editForm);
            //console.log("form data", formData);
            // Send a POST request to the edit_update_blog.php endpoint with the form data
            const response = await fetch("edit_update_blog.php", {
                method: "POST",
                body: formData,
            });

            // Check if the request was successful
            if (response.ok) {
                const result = await response.json();
                console.log(result);
                // If the response has a "success" property and its value is true, clear the form
                if (result.success) {
                    resultInput.value = '';          // Clear the current value of the input field
                    resultInput.placeholder = "New Search"; // Set the placeholder to `New Search`
                    image_for_edit_record.src = "";
                    image_for_edit_record.alt = "";
                    editForm.reset(); // Updated line: call reset() method on the form element
                }
            } else {
                console.error(
                    "Error submitting the form:",
                    response.status,
                    response.statusText
                );
                // Handle error response
            }
        });

Then it responds back after updating the form and here is the PHP

<?php
// edit_update_blog.php

header('Content-Type: application/json');
require_once 'assets/config/config.php';
require_once "vendor/autoload.php";

use PhotoTech\ErrorHandler;
use PhotoTech\Database;
use PhotoTech\LoginRepository as Login;
use Intervention\Image\ImageManagerStatic as Image;

$errorHandler = new ErrorHandler();

// Register the exception handler method
set_exception_handler([$errorHandler, 'handleException']);

$database = new Database();
$pdo = $database->createPDO();
$login = new Login($pdo);

try {
    // Check if the required form data is provided
    if (!isset($_POST['id']) || !isset($_POST['heading']) || !isset($_POST['content'])) {
        throw new Exception("Missing required form data.");
    }

    // Get form data
    $id = (int) $_POST['id'];
    $category = $_POST['category'];
    $heading= $_POST['heading'];
    $content = $_POST['content'];

    // Handle image upload
    if (isset($_FILES['image']) && $_FILES['image']['size'] > 0) {
        $image = $_FILES['image'];
        $destinationDirectory = 'assets/image_path/';
        $saveDirectory = 'assets/image_path/';

        $destinationFilename = time() . '_' . str_replace(' ', '_', basename($image['name']));
        $destinationPath = $destinationDirectory . $destinationFilename;
        $target_file = $destinationPath;

        // Load the image
        $loadedImage = Image::make($image['tmp_name']);

        // Resize the image
        $loadedImage->resize(2048, 1365, function ($constraint) {
            $constraint->aspectRatio();
            $constraint->upsize();
        });

        // Save the new image
        $loadedImage->save($destinationPath, 100);

        // Create a thumbnail
        $new_width = 205;
        $new_height = 137;

        // Load the image with Intervention Image
        $image = Image::make($destinationPath);

        // Resize the image while maintaining the aspect ratio
        $image->resize($new_width, $new_height, function ($constraint) {
            $constraint->aspectRatio();
            $constraint->upsize();
        });

        // Save the thumbnail
        $thumb_path = 'assets/thumb_path/thumb-gallery-' . time() . '-205x137' . '.' . pathinfo($destinationFilename, PATHINFO_EXTENSION);
        $image->save($thumb_path, 100);

        // Retrieve the current image file path from the database
        $current_image_query = "SELECT image_path FROM gallery WHERE id = :id";
        $current_image_stmt = $pdo->prepare($current_image_query);
        $current_image_stmt->bindParam(':id', $id, PDO::PARAM_INT);
        $current_image_stmt->execute();
        $current_image_row = $current_image_stmt->fetch(PDO::FETCH_ASSOC);
        $current_image_path = $current_image_row['image_path'];

        // Delete the old image if it exists
        $current_image_abs_path = $_SERVER['DOCUMENT_ROOT'] . $current_image_path;
        if (file_exists($current_image_abs_path)) {
            unlink($current_image_abs_path);
        }

        // Prepare the SQL query with placeholders
        $sql = "UPDATE gallery SET category = :category, heading = :heading, content = :content, image_path = :image_path, thumb_path = :thumb_path WHERE id = :id";
        $stmt = $pdo->prepare($sql);

        // Bind the values to the placeholders
        $savePath = $saveDirectory . $destinationFilename;
        $stmt->bindParam(':image_path', $savePath);
        $stmt->bindParam(':thumb_path', $thumb_path);

    } else {
        // Prepare the SQL query with placeholders
        $sql = "UPDATE gallery SET category = :category, heading = :heading, content = :content WHERE id = :id";
        $stmt = $pdo->prepare($sql);
    }

    // Bind the values to the placeholders
    $stmt->bindParam(':id', $id, PDO::PARAM_INT);
    $stmt->bindParam(':category', $category);
    $stmt->bindParam(':heading', $heading);
    $stmt->bindParam(':content', $content);

    // Execute the prepared statement
    $stmt->execute();

    // Check if the update was successful
    if ($stmt->rowCount() > 0) {
        echo json_encode(['success' => true, 'message' => 'Record updated successfully.']);
    } else {
        echo json_encode(['success' => false, 'message' => 'No record updated.']);
    }
} catch (PDOException $e) {
    echo json_encode(['PDO error' => $e->getMessage()]);
} catch (Exception $e) {
    echo json_encode(['error' => $e->getMessage()]);
}

I would suggest reading about Fetch or even finding a tutorial on it. It is pretty easy to learn. BTW - never echo out error messages to people. This is my own private website where I have to login to access this page, plus this is on my local server.