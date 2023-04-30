Help needed for submitting form data with Javascript

I am a new coder with a little bit of understanding of PHP and MySQL, but no exposure to Javascript.

I am planning to build out a database that will be used for collection tracking. The collections are part of pre-defined sets of items. The user will select a set to manage, and will be able to enter the quantity they have for each item in the set. Once the user enters the quantities, I then want to add those to the database by submitting the form data with Javascript.

I have been researching the Javascript that I need to use for this, and I thought I had found everything I needed to make my quick test example work, but it is not working.

Could someone please tell me what I need to do, to get this to work: