Help me solve the problem

Hello there Guys, I’ve made a website : https://hidemessage.epizy.com
So the website works with php and html . The php does not actually stores data in database , it just gives the input result . So , i want to clear the form inputs after submission by pressing clear button . But , the problem is that it doesn’t clear the input after submission . How do i resolve this problem ? I don’t wanna use javascript here .
Hello there Guys, I’ve made a website : https://hidemessage.epizy.com
I’m afraid your page is as clear a mud. What exactly are you trying to do here?
Uhh , do i need to explain the whole working ???
Just think of submitting a form(here by pressing divulge) but after submission you want to clear the input by pressing clear , so in this case it doesnt … thats my problem.