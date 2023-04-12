[help] I want to design a professional personal blog

Hello all forum members.
Currently I want to design a professional personal Blog, but I’m a bit weak in design.
If you have the full code on the blog topic, please share it with me.
Looking forward to everyone’s sharing.
I sincerely thank
Hello all forum members.
Therein lies the dilemma. If you can’t do the design yourself, then you should use a ready-made solution such as Squarespace, Wix, Weebly etc.
Or a template. There’s a lot of WP template sites out there, you can google them. I’m sure dozens of
bots very reliable people will be along shortly to provide top-10 lists and such.