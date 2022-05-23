Help for integration of a CSS slider into a website

Hi,
After more than 15 years, I recently decided to up-date my basic HTML and CSS skills by the creation of a personal website that I would like to use as portfolio as molecular biologist.
On my one-page website, I would like to integrate an horizontal CSS slider with radio buttons to present my different professional skills so I don’t have a too long website. I found this code that matches my expectations via a YouTube tutorial and I would like to integrate it into my website that I bought using mostly display grid.
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
<meta charset="UTF-8">
<meta http-equiv="X-UA-Compatible" content="IE=edge">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0">
<link rel="stylesheet" href="MyGridSlider - SVG.css">
<title>GridSlider</title>
</head>
<body>
<input type="radio" id="trigger1" name="slider" checked autofocus>
<label for="trigger1"></label>
<div class="slide bg1"> Box 1</div>
<input type="radio" id="trigger2" name="slider">
<label for="trigger2"></label>
<div class="slide bg2"> Box 2</div>
<input type="radio" id="trigger3" name="slider">
<label for="trigger3"></label>
<div class="slide bg3"></div>
<input type="radio" id="trigger4" name="slider">
<label for="trigger4"></label>
<div class="slide bg4"></div>
<input type="radio" id="trigger5" name="slider">
<label for="trigger5"></label>
<div class="slide bg5">Box 5</div>
</body>
</html>
* {
margin: 0;
padding: 0;
box-sizing: border-box;
}
body {
width: 100%;
height: 100vh;
text-align: center;
overflow: hidden;
}
input {
position: absolute;
opacity: 0;
cursor: pointer;
}
label {
display: inline-block;
width: 12px;
height: 12px;
border: 2px solid white;
border-radius: 999px;
background-color: transparent;
margin: 95vh 6px 0 6px ;
z-index: 2;
cursor: pointer;
transition-duration: .4s;
}
.slide {
position: absolute;
background-position: center;
background-size: cover;
width: 100%;
height: 102vh;
top: 0;
left: 0;
z-index: -1;
transform: translateX(-100%);
transition-duration: .4s;
opacity: 1;
*filter: grayscale(); /* Need to deactivate to see background color */
}
.bg1 {
background: limegreen;
}
.bg2 {
background-color: mediumaquamarine;
}
.bg3 {
background-color: magenta;
}
.bg4 {
background-color: orange;
}
.bg5 {
background-color: peru;
}
input:checked+label {
background-color: white;
}
input:focus+label {
box-shadow: 0 0 0 2px teal, 0 0 18px white;
}
input:checked~.slide {
transform: translateX(100%);
}
input:checked+label+.slide {
transform: translateX(0);
opacity: 1;
}
As I mentioned, my coding skills are quite basic and I could not success after many attempts. I designed my website using display grid system and using absolute/relative positioning have always been difficult for me.
Here is a short representative example of what I want to create. I want to integrate this CSS slider between 2 divs created by display grid. I don’t think it is impossible to do (and probably easy to do) but my current knowledge are too low for me to success.
I use background colors and borders for a better visualization.
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
<meta charset="UTF-8">
<meta http-equiv="X-UA-Compatible" content="IE=edge">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0">
<link rel="stylesheet" href="MyGridSliderSandbox.css">
<title>Building my slider</title>
</head>
<body>
<header>
<div class="NavBar">
My beautiful nav-bar
</div>
</header>
<main>
<div class="AboutMe">
About Me...
</div>
<div class="MySkills">
<input type="radio" id="trigger1" name="slider" checked autofocus>
<label for="trigger1"></label>
<div class="SlideSkill">
<div class="Skill">
<div class="SkillPic">
My Pic 1
</div>
<div class="SkillText">
<h1>Title Box 1</h1>
</div>
</div>
</div>
<input type="radio" id="trigger2" name="slider">
<label for="trigger2"></label>
<div class="SlideSkill">
<div class="Skill">
<div class="SkillPic">
Pic 2
</div>
<div class="SkillText">
<h1>Title Box 2</h1>
</div>
</div>
</div>
<input type="radio" id="trigger3" name="slider">
<label for="trigger3"></label>
<div class="SlideSkill">
<div class="Skill">
<div class="SkillPic">
Pic 3
</div>
<div class="SkillText">
<h1>Title Box 3</h1>
</div>
</div>
</div>
<input type="radio" id="trigger4" name="slider">
<label for="trigger4"></label>
<div class="SlideSkill">
<div class="Skill">
<div class="SkillPic">
Pic 4
</div>
<div class="SkillText">
<h1>Title Box 4</h1>
</div>
</div>
</div>
<input type="radio" id="trigger5" name="slider">
<label for="trigger5"></label>
<div class="SlideSkill">
<div class="Skill">
<div class="SkillPic">
Pic 5
</div>
<div class="SkillText">
<h1>Title Box 5</h1>
</div>
</div>
</div>
<input type="radio" id="trigger6" name="slider">
<label for="trigger6"></label>
<div class="SlideSkill">
<div class="Skill">
<div class="SkillPic">
Pic 6
</div>
<div class="SkillText">
<h1>Title Box 6</h1>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
<div class="ContactMe">
Contact Me by email...
</div>
</main>
<footer>
<div class="Footer">
My amazing footer
</div>
</footer>
</body>
</html>
* {
margin: 0;
padding: 0;
box-sizing: border-box;
}
body {
width: 100%;
*height: 100vh;
text-align: center;
overflow-x: hidden; /* was initially overflow: hidden */
background-color: darkgoldenrod;
}
main {
}
.Myskills {
*display: grid;
position: relative;
}
input {
position: absolute; /* was initially absolute */
opacity: 0;
cursor: pointer;
}
/* Design of the radio buttons */
label {
display: inline-block;
width: 35px;
height: 35px;
border: 2px solid blue; /* Color of the radio button border */
border-radius: 999px;
background-color: transparent;
margin: 75vh 20px 0 20px ; /* To adapt later */
*z-index: 2; /* Initial working setting: z-index: 2 */
cursor: pointer;
transition-duration: .4s;
}
.SlideSkill {
position: absolute;
*background-position: center;
*background-size: cover;
width: 100%;
height: 65vh; /* Was initially 102vh */
top: 0;
left: 0;
z-index: -1; /* Initial working setting: z-index: -1 */
transform: translateX(-100%);
transition-duration: .4s;
*opacity: 1;
background-color: gray;
}
/* Color inside the selected radio button */
input:checked+label {
background-color: transparent;
}
/* Design of the small radio button when selected */
input:focus+label {
box-shadow: 0 0 0 2px teal, 0 0 18px white;
}
input:checked~.SlideSkill {
transform: translateX(100%);
}
input:checked+label+.SlideSkill {
transform: translateX(0);
opacity: 1;
}
.Skill {
display: grid;
grid-template-columns: repeat(2, 50%);
background-color: gray;
}
.SkillPic {
border: 1px solid yellow;
padding: 50px;
}
.SkillText {
border: 1px solid red;
background-color: white;
}
.SkillText h1 {
font-size: 40px;
}
.NavBar {
background-color: palevioletred;
font-size: 25px;
text-align: left;
height: 80px;
}
.AboutMe {
display: grid;
background-color: blueviolet;
height: 130px;
}
.ContactMe {
display: grid;
background-color: darkcyan;
height: 50vh;
padding: 50px;
}
.Footer {
background-color: coral;
height: 80px;
}
I also create a CodePen Project .
Thank you in advance,