Help for integration of a CSS slider into a website

Hi,

After more than 15 years, I recently decided to up-date my basic HTML and CSS skills by the creation of a personal website that I would like to use as portfolio as molecular biologist.

On my one-page website, I would like to integrate an horizontal CSS slider with radio buttons to present my different professional skills so I don’t have a too long website. I found this code that matches my expectations via a YouTube tutorial and I would like to integrate it into my website that I bought using mostly display grid.

<!DOCTYPE html> <html lang="en"> <head> <meta charset="UTF-8"> <meta http-equiv="X-UA-Compatible" content="IE=edge"> <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0"> <link rel="stylesheet" href="MyGridSlider - SVG.css"> <title>GridSlider</title> </head> <body> <input type="radio" id="trigger1" name="slider" checked autofocus> <label for="trigger1"></label> <div class="slide bg1"> Box 1</div> <input type="radio" id="trigger2" name="slider"> <label for="trigger2"></label> <div class="slide bg2"> Box 2</div> <input type="radio" id="trigger3" name="slider"> <label for="trigger3"></label> <div class="slide bg3"></div> <input type="radio" id="trigger4" name="slider"> <label for="trigger4"></label> <div class="slide bg4"></div> <input type="radio" id="trigger5" name="slider"> <label for="trigger5"></label> <div class="slide bg5">Box 5</div> </body> </html>

* { margin: 0; padding: 0; box-sizing: border-box; } body { width: 100%; height: 100vh; text-align: center; overflow: hidden; } input { position: absolute; opacity: 0; cursor: pointer; } label { display: inline-block; width: 12px; height: 12px; border: 2px solid white; border-radius: 999px; background-color: transparent; margin: 95vh 6px 0 6px ; z-index: 2; cursor: pointer; transition-duration: .4s; } .slide { position: absolute; background-position: center; background-size: cover; width: 100%; height: 102vh; top: 0; left: 0; z-index: -1; transform: translateX(-100%); transition-duration: .4s; opacity: 1; *filter: grayscale(); /* Need to deactivate to see background color */ } .bg1 { background: limegreen; } .bg2 { background-color: mediumaquamarine; } .bg3 { background-color: magenta; } .bg4 { background-color: orange; } .bg5 { background-color: peru; } input:checked+label { background-color: white; } input:focus+label { box-shadow: 0 0 0 2px teal, 0 0 18px white; } input:checked~.slide { transform: translateX(100%); } input:checked+label+.slide { transform: translateX(0); opacity: 1; }

As I mentioned, my coding skills are quite basic and I could not success after many attempts. I designed my website using display grid system and using absolute/relative positioning have always been difficult for me.

Here is a short representative example of what I want to create. I want to integrate this CSS slider between 2 divs created by display grid. I don’t think it is impossible to do (and probably easy to do) but my current knowledge are too low for me to success.

I use background colors and borders for a better visualization.

<!DOCTYPE html> <html lang="en"> <head> <meta charset="UTF-8"> <meta http-equiv="X-UA-Compatible" content="IE=edge"> <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0"> <link rel="stylesheet" href="MyGridSliderSandbox.css"> <title>Building my slider</title> </head> <body> <header> <div class="NavBar"> My beautiful nav-bar </div> </header> <main> <div class="AboutMe"> About Me... </div> <div class="MySkills"> <input type="radio" id="trigger1" name="slider" checked autofocus> <label for="trigger1"></label> <div class="SlideSkill"> <div class="Skill"> <div class="SkillPic"> My Pic 1 </div> <div class="SkillText"> <h1>Title Box 1</h1> </div> </div> </div> <input type="radio" id="trigger2" name="slider"> <label for="trigger2"></label> <div class="SlideSkill"> <div class="Skill"> <div class="SkillPic"> Pic 2 </div> <div class="SkillText"> <h1>Title Box 2</h1> </div> </div> </div> <input type="radio" id="trigger3" name="slider"> <label for="trigger3"></label> <div class="SlideSkill"> <div class="Skill"> <div class="SkillPic"> Pic 3 </div> <div class="SkillText"> <h1>Title Box 3</h1> </div> </div> </div> <input type="radio" id="trigger4" name="slider"> <label for="trigger4"></label> <div class="SlideSkill"> <div class="Skill"> <div class="SkillPic"> Pic 4 </div> <div class="SkillText"> <h1>Title Box 4</h1> </div> </div> </div> <input type="radio" id="trigger5" name="slider"> <label for="trigger5"></label> <div class="SlideSkill"> <div class="Skill"> <div class="SkillPic"> Pic 5 </div> <div class="SkillText"> <h1>Title Box 5</h1> </div> </div> </div> <input type="radio" id="trigger6" name="slider"> <label for="trigger6"></label> <div class="SlideSkill"> <div class="Skill"> <div class="SkillPic"> Pic 6 </div> <div class="SkillText"> <h1>Title Box 6</h1> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="ContactMe"> Contact Me by email... </div> </main> <footer> <div class="Footer"> My amazing footer </div> </footer> </body> </html>

* { margin: 0; padding: 0; box-sizing: border-box; } body { width: 100%; *height: 100vh; text-align: center; overflow-x: hidden; /* was initially overflow: hidden */ background-color: darkgoldenrod; } main { } .Myskills { *display: grid; position: relative; } input { position: absolute; /* was initially absolute */ opacity: 0; cursor: pointer; } /* Design of the radio buttons */ label { display: inline-block; width: 35px; height: 35px; border: 2px solid blue; /* Color of the radio button border */ border-radius: 999px; background-color: transparent; margin: 75vh 20px 0 20px ; /* To adapt later */ *z-index: 2; /* Initial working setting: z-index: 2 */ cursor: pointer; transition-duration: .4s; } .SlideSkill { position: absolute; *background-position: center; *background-size: cover; width: 100%; height: 65vh; /* Was initially 102vh */ top: 0; left: 0; z-index: -1; /* Initial working setting: z-index: -1 */ transform: translateX(-100%); transition-duration: .4s; *opacity: 1; background-color: gray; } /* Color inside the selected radio button */ input:checked+label { background-color: transparent; } /* Design of the small radio button when selected */ input:focus+label { box-shadow: 0 0 0 2px teal, 0 0 18px white; } input:checked~.SlideSkill { transform: translateX(100%); } input:checked+label+.SlideSkill { transform: translateX(0); opacity: 1; } .Skill { display: grid; grid-template-columns: repeat(2, 50%); background-color: gray; } .SkillPic { border: 1px solid yellow; padding: 50px; } .SkillText { border: 1px solid red; background-color: white; } .SkillText h1 { font-size: 40px; } .NavBar { background-color: palevioletred; font-size: 25px; text-align: left; height: 80px; } .AboutMe { display: grid; background-color: blueviolet; height: 130px; } .ContactMe { display: grid; background-color: darkcyan; height: 50vh; padding: 50px; } .Footer { background-color: coral; height: 80px; }

I also create a CodePen Project .

Thank you in advance,