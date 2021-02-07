Help customising a theme

Hi friends,

Firstly, I appreciate your tremendous work and interactive learning

I have purchased a responsive multi purpose HTML5 theme package and it is great. I almost have customized all the desired pages of concern out of it. the only issue I have right now is with footer. I finally choosed one of the package footers and customized it to my needs, I just removed the un-necessary parts of it and included others. I didn’t modify the style sheet or anything else. I just edited the footer, and now it looks like the following when I put it in empty HTML page.

My question: with all the staff and various pages included in the theme package, I’m confused how to link this footer to all the pages I made without having to copy and paste manually all the code to all the pages. and also to make it easier for me in the future when I add or remove an item from the footer, then I can make it from the footer file without doing that with all pages which it will take a lot of time.

Please note that I’m familiar now with HTML and CSS and I use code editor along with Dreamweaver v2021 which works perfectly with your templates without issues.

Also, is their HTML code I can include in the head side of any page which will define the footer I designed below and will load it from the store location

I really appreciate your kind assistance in this regards