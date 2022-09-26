Help Creating CSS Tables with ROWSPAN

Oh very good Archibald! It gives me something to play with. Did you see my flat file? How would you go about putting all the blue lines in the second column (COL-B) for each of the 12 rows? I tried, alas I couldn’t get Grid to work and I’m hoping the presence of 12 cells will betray (( a pattern )). I’m looking for cut lines.
Because of
rowspan="3" there are three
<tr> rows for each first column row, so you need to replicate the HTML of the three
<tr> rows and edit the text.
I’ve updated the CodePen in my previous post.
Excellent BUT I need the bottom solid black border – the thick one, not the 2px cell borders. The rows have to be accentuated. We’re going to be ending up with a long, long ladder .
Try adding:
tr:nth-child(3){
border-bottom: 8px solid black;
}
EDIT: . . . . or replicate all the second table instead of replicating three
<tr> rows.