Help Creating CSS Tables with ROWSPAN

semicodin: semicodin: I have to use my two styles COL-A and COL-B

You changed the classes col1 and col2 to col-a and col-b but you didn’t change all their references in the css!

Also you mismatched the closing tags of the structure.

There is one item in col-a and three items on col-b and then you repeat that structure each time. The container div is like a table row element in some respects as it groups those items into rows.

This is one section of your html corrected.

<div class="container"> <div class="col-a"> <!-- col1 only has one item so it can be close after the closing item div --> <div class="item rob"> <p>more stuff here</p> </div> </div><!-- closing col-a --> <div class="col-b"> <!-- there are 3 items in col2 so close it after the three items --> <div class="item rib"> <p>more stuff here</p> </div> <div class="item san"> <p>more stuff here</p> </div> <div class="item new"> <p>more stuff here</p> </div> </div> <!-- closing col-b --> </div> <!-- closing container --> <!-- repeat that structure each time including the container. The div.container is like a tr element. It is one row e.g. one item on the left and 3 items on the right. -->

Of course you also need to change the css to match your new class names and then it will start to look correct.

It couldn’t really be much simpler. Its effectively the same structure as if it had been in a table.

e.g

…

<tr> <td class="col-a"> <!-- col1 only has one item so it can be close after the closing item div --> <div class="item rob"> <p>more stuff here</p> </div> </td><!-- closing col-a --> <td class="col-b"> <!-- there are 3 items in col2 so close it after the three items --> <div class="item rib"> <p>more stuff here</p> </div> <div class="item san"> <p>more stuff here</p> </div> <div class="item new"> <p>more stuff here</p> </div> </td> <!-- closing col-b --> </tr> <!-- closing tr container -->

…