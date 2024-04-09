Help converting mysqli to pdo

Hello, I must have over slept as I just noticed that switching to a new host with Php 8.1 started a nightmare.

From some of the reading that I have been doing, I created the following function to connect to my database. This part actually works.

function db_connect() { // PDO is the acronym of PHP Data Objects global $link; // Create a connection to the database using PDO MySQLi $db_server = 'localhost'; $db_user = ''; $db_pass = ''; $db_name = ''; $charset = 'utf8'; $options = [ PDO::ATTR_EMULATE_PREPARES => true, PDO::ATTR_DEFAULT_FETCH_MODE => PDO::FETCH_ASSOC, PDO::ATTR_ERRMODE => PDO::ERRMODE_EXCEPTION, PDO::ATTR_CASE => PDO::CASE_NATURAL ]; try { $link = new PDO("mysql:host=$db_server;dbname=$db_name;charset=$charset", $db_user, $db_pass, $options); echo "Connected successfully"."<br>"; } catch(PDOException $e) { echo "Connection failed: ".$e->getMessage()."<br>"; } }

Although I tried to change the following code, I keep seeing errors and though it best to ask what is really needed to make this code PDO compatible:

$result3 = mysqli_query($link,"select *, count($table_name_2.cid) as number_photos from $table_name_2 left join $table_name_1 on ($table_name_2.cid = $table_name_1.catid) where $table_name_1.catid != 0 and $table_name_2.published != 0 group by $table_name_2.cid order by $table_name_2.ordering ASC") or die('Query failed: ' . mysqli_error($link) ); $id=0; $catid = 0; $CatalogPhotoCount = array(); while($row3 = mysqli_fetch_array($result3)) { $id++; $catid = $row3['cid']; // create new array and populate $CatalogPhotoCount[] = array('category' => $catid, 'number_photos' => $row3['number_photos'] ); //echo "# ".$id."- category ".$row3['cid']." has ". $row3['number_photos']." photos " ."<br>"; } $numofqueries2 = mysqli_query($link,"select count(*) as count from $table_name_2"); $rowcnt2 = mysqli_fetch_array($numofqueries2); echo 'Total number of categories: '.$rowcnt2["count"]; echo "<br>"; mysqli_free_result($result3); mysqli_close($link);

I look forward to your answers so that I can change the rest of my code.

Thanks in advance.