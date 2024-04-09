Help converting mysqli to pdo

PHP
,
1

Hello, I must have over slept as I just noticed that switching to a new host with Php 8.1 started a nightmare.

From some of the reading that I have been doing, I created the following function to connect to my database. This part actually works.

	function db_connect() {
		// PDO is the acronym of PHP Data Objects
		global $link;
		
		//	Create a connection to the database using PDO MySQLi
			$db_server  = 'localhost';
			$db_user	= '';
			$db_pass	= '';
			$db_name 	= '';
			$charset	= 'utf8';
		
		$options = [
			PDO::ATTR_EMULATE_PREPARES => true,
			PDO::ATTR_DEFAULT_FETCH_MODE => PDO::FETCH_ASSOC,
			PDO::ATTR_ERRMODE => PDO::ERRMODE_EXCEPTION,
			PDO::ATTR_CASE => PDO::CASE_NATURAL
		];
		
		try {
			$link = new PDO("mysql:host=$db_server;dbname=$db_name;charset=$charset", $db_user, $db_pass, $options);
			echo "Connected successfully"."<br>";
		} catch(PDOException $e) {
			echo "Connection failed: ".$e->getMessage()."<br>";
		}
	}

Although I tried to change the following code, I keep seeing errors and though it best to ask what is really needed to make this code PDO compatible:

		$result3 = mysqli_query($link,"select *, count($table_name_2.cid) as number_photos 
			from $table_name_2
			left join $table_name_1 on ($table_name_2.cid = $table_name_1.catid) 
			where $table_name_1.catid != 0 and $table_name_2.published != 0
			group by $table_name_2.cid
			order by $table_name_2.ordering ASC")
			or die('Query failed: ' . mysqli_error($link) );
		
		$id=0; $catid = 0;
		$CatalogPhotoCount = array();
		while($row3 = mysqli_fetch_array($result3)) {
			$id++;
			$catid = $row3['cid'];
			// create new array and populate
			$CatalogPhotoCount[] = array('category' => $catid, 'number_photos' => $row3['number_photos'] );
			//echo "# ".$id."- category ".$row3['cid']." has ". $row3['number_photos']." photos " ."<br>";
		}
		
		$numofqueries2 = mysqli_query($link,"select count(*) as count from $table_name_2");
		$rowcnt2 = mysqli_fetch_array($numofqueries2);	
		echo 'Total number of categories: '.$rowcnt2["count"]; echo "<br>";
		
		mysqli_free_result($result3);
		mysqli_close($link);

I look forward to your answers so that I can change the rest of my code.
Thanks in advance.

2

What errors do you see? Of course you know that part of the issue here is that you’ve converted the connection to PDO, but continue to use all the mysqli_ functions against the connection object, which won’t work.

Can you update the second code block to show the code you tried after converting it all to use PDO?

Personally, I really dislike global variables, so I’d change your database connection function to return the connection object rather than relying on the calling code using the same variable name, but it’s only a minor thing compared to getting the rest working properly.

3

Hello droopsnoot,

I made the following changes to my code shown with commented mysqli lines commented:

		//$result3 = mysqli_query($link,"select *, count($table_name_2.cid) as number_photos 
		$result3 = $link->query("select *, count($table_name_2.cid) as number_photos 
			from $table_name_2
			left join $table_name_1 on ($table_name_2.cid = $table_name_1.catid) 
			where $table_name_1.catid != 0 and $table_name_2.published != 0
			group by $table_name_2.cid
			order by $table_name_2.ordering ASC")
			or die('Query failed: ' . mysqli_error($link) );
		
		$id=0; $catid = 0;
		$CatalogPhotoCount = array();
		
		//while($row3 = mysqli_fetch_array($result3)) 
		while($row3 = $result3->fetch())
		{
			$id++;
			$catid = $row3['cid'];
			// create new array and populate
			$CatalogPhotoCount[] = array('category' => $catid, 'number_photos' => $row3['number_photos'] );
			//echo "# ".$id."- category ".$row3['cid']." has ". $row3['number_photos']." photos " ."<br>";
		}
		
		$numofqueries2 = $link->query("select count(*) as count from $table_name_2");
		$numofqueries2->fetchAll(PDO::FETCH_ASSOC);
		//$rowcnt2 = mysqli_fetch_array($numofqueries2);
		$rowcnt2 = $numofqueries2->fetch($numofqueries2);	
		echo 'Total number of categories: '.$rowcnt2["count"]; echo "<br>";

and I am receiving the following errors, most are the result of prior errors:
Warning: PDOStatement::fetch() expects parameter 1 to be int, object given
Trying to access array offset on value of type bool
mysqli_get_server_info() expects parameter 1 to be mysqli,

4

You shouldnt have $numofqueries2 inside the fetch there.

Also, you’ve already fetchAll’d the query, so there would be nothing left for it to fetch…