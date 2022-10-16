Having trouble importing a class

I’m watching this YouTube tutorial from freeCodeCamp.org

Around 9:41 seconds, he imports the “Paddle” class from paddle.js.

I follow this exact code but I keep getting an error in my console: Unexpected identifier ‘Paddle’. import call expects one or two arguments.

I’ve searched for solutions and tried using their code but they don’t work either. Can someone help me figure out how to get rid of these errors? I’m not good with classes in JS.

Here is my code:

index.html

<head> <title>Game Development</title> <meta charset="UTF-8"/> <style> #gameScreen { border: 1px solid black; } </style> </head> <body> <canvas id = "gameScreen" width="800" height="600"> </canvas> <script src="src/index.js"></script> </body> </html>

index.js

import Paddle from '/src/paddle' let canvas = document.getElementById("gameScreen"); let ctx = canvas.getContext('2d'); const GAME_WIDTH = 800; const GAME_HEIGHT = 600; ctx.clearRect(0, 0, 800, 600); let paddle = new Paddle(GAME_WIDTH, GAME_HEIGHT); paddle.draw(ctx);

paddle.js

export default class Paddle { constructor (gameWidth, gameHeight) { this.width = 150; this.height = 30; this.position = { x: gameWidth / 2 - this.width / 2, y: gameHeight - this.height - 10 } } draw(ctx) { ctx.fillRect(this.position.x, this.position.y, this.width, this.height); } }

Thanks for any help in advance!