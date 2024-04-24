Have visitor be able to slide an image around the screen

I don’t know if JavaScript is the right category.

I expect to show a button that links to a new html page.

The page will show an overlay of text in the upper left corner, which are easter eggs for the image.

Below that is the image containing the easter eggs filling the browser window.

I’d like the visitor to be able to shift the image around so they can look for the easter eggs listed. The image will be larger than the broswers window in most cases (3000px wide). Some of the detail is small, that’s why the image is so large. Of course, this is only for desktop, and will be used on an internal server network.

I believe browsers default to fitting an oversized image in the window and fixing it in place. How do I implement the shifting feature?