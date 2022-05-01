I have an XML file based on UBL 2.1 for ZATCA and I have the SDK file for developer to test their result and I have the hashed output and want to hash it in PHP, I tried to take the same XML content and hash it in PHP but the result is not the same, then after deep reading about XML and I tried to decompile the CLASS files of SDK to understand how do they hash it! then I found these classes but I am trying to understand it:

public static String removeUnneededTags(final File file) { final List<String> pathsToBeRemoved = new ArrayList<String>(); pathsToBeRemoved.add("//*[local-name()='Invoice']//*[local-name()='UBLExtensions']"); pathsToBeRemoved.add("//*[local-name()='Invoice']//*[local-name()='Signature']"); pathsToBeRemoved.add("//*[local-name()='Invoice']//*[local-name()='AdditionalDocumentReference']//*[text()= 'QR']/parent::*"); final String cleanXml = removeElmentListByXpath(file, pathsToBeRemoved); final String removedNewlinesAndSpaces = cleanXml.replaceAll("[\

\\t ]", "").replaceAll("\r", ""); return removedNewlinesAndSpaces; }

what I understand is I have to remove UBLExtensions and Signature and AdditionalDocumentReference related to QR elements plust I have to remove all new lines and spaces? \

\\t I already removed the elements and new lines and spaces to make the XML file as one line! that is what I understand, but still not get the same hashed output!

and I fund this class but didn’t get the idea from it:

public static String removeElmentListByXpath(final File file, final List<String> paths) { try { final String result = IOUtils.toString((Reader)new FileReader(file)); final DocumentBuilderFactory dbf = DocumentBuilderFactory.newInstance(); dbf.setNamespaceAware(true); final DocumentBuilder db = dbf.newDocumentBuilder(); final org.w3c.dom.Document doc = db.parse(new ByteArrayInputStream(result.getBytes(StandardCharsets.UTF_8))); final XPathFactory xPathfactory = XPathFactory.newInstance(); final XPath xpath = xPathfactory.newXPath(); final TransformerFactory transformerFactory = TransformerFactory.newInstance(); final Transformer transf = transformerFactory.newTransformer(); transf.setOutputProperty("encoding", "UTF-8"); transf.setOutputProperty("indent", "no"); final XPath xPath; XPathExpression expr; final Object o; Node tobeDeleted; paths.forEach(path -> { try { expr = xPath.compile(path); tobeDeleted = (Node)expr.evaluate(o, XPathConstants.NODE); tobeDeleted.getParentNode().removeChild(tobeDeleted); } catch (XPathExpressionException e) { Utils.log.warn(invokedynamic(makeConcatWithConstants:(Ljava/lang/String;)Ljava/lang/String;, e.getMessage())); } return; }); final DOMSource source = new DOMSource(doc); final StreamResult xmlOutput = new StreamResult(new StringWriter()); transf.setOutputProperty("omit-xml-declaration", "yes"); transf.transform(source, xmlOutput); return xmlOutput.getWriter().toString(); } catch (Exception e2) { Utils.log.warn(invokedynamic(makeConcatWithConstants:(Ljava/lang/String;)Ljava/lang/String;, e2.getMessage())); return null; } }

my PH code to hash the content is :

$test_file = "tax_invoicenospaces.xml"; $test_file_read = file_get_contents($test_file); $test_file_hash = hash_file("sha256", $test_file, false); print("File Hash ($test_file_read): $test_file_hash");

If someone can explain it to me to help me to get the exact hashed.

Thanks,