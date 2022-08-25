Handling converted date - adding 30 days gives invalid date error

Please refer to the following JSFiddle:
I’m trying to add 30 days to a converted date and it’s coming out to be an
Invalid Date in the browsers’ console.log
function setStart(input) {
if (!(input instanceof Date))
console.log('Handling Date String:' +input)
input = new Date(Date.parse(input));
input.setHours(0);
input.setMinutes(0);
input.setSeconds(0);
input.setMilliseconds(0);
start = input;
return start;
}
var initialDate = setStart('4/1/2021 00:00');
console.log("Printing converted date below:");
console.log(setStart('4/1/2021 00:00'));
var date = new Date(); // Now
//date.setDate(date.getDate() + 30); // Set now + 30 days as the new date
date.setDate(initialDate + 30);
console.log("Printing date after adding 30 days below")
console.log(date);
This is what browser’s console is printing:
Handling Date String:4/1/2021 00:00
?editor_console=true:57 Printing converted date below:
?editor_console=true:57 Handling Date String:4/1/2021 00:00
?editor_console=true:57 Thu Apr 01 2021 00:00:00 GMT-0500 (Central Daylight Time)
?editor_console=true:57 Printing date after adding 30 days below
?editor_console=true:57 Invalid Date
What am I doing wrong here? I know I’m messing up with dates here.