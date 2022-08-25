Handling converted date - adding 30 days gives invalid date error

JavaScript
#1

Please refer to the following JSFiddle:

I’m trying to add 30 days to a converted date and it’s coming out to be an Invalid Date in the browsers’ console.log

function setStart(input) {
        if (!(input instanceof Date))
            console.log('Handling Date String:' +input)
            input = new Date(Date.parse(input));

        input.setHours(0);
        input.setMinutes(0);
        input.setSeconds(0);
        input.setMilliseconds(0);

        start = input;
        return start;        
    }
 
var initialDate = setStart('4/1/2021 00:00'); 
console.log("Printing converted date below:"); 
console.log(setStart('4/1/2021 00:00'));


var date = new Date(); // Now
//date.setDate(date.getDate() + 30); // Set now + 30 days as the new date
date.setDate(initialDate + 30);
console.log("Printing date after adding 30 days below")
console.log(date);

This is what browser’s console is printing:

 Handling Date String:4/1/2021 00:00
?editor_console=true:57 Printing converted date below:
?editor_console=true:57 Handling Date String:4/1/2021 00:00
?editor_console=true:57 Thu Apr 01 2021 00:00:00 GMT-0500 (Central Daylight Time)
?editor_console=true:57 Printing date after adding 30 days below
?editor_console=true:57 Invalid Date

What am I doing wrong here? I know I’m messing up with dates here.