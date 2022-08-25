Handling converted date - adding 30 days gives invalid date error

Please refer to the following JSFiddle:

I’m trying to add 30 days to a converted date and it’s coming out to be an Invalid Date in the browsers’ console.log

function setStart(input) { if (!(input instanceof Date)) console.log('Handling Date String:' +input) input = new Date(Date.parse(input)); input.setHours(0); input.setMinutes(0); input.setSeconds(0); input.setMilliseconds(0); start = input; return start; } var initialDate = setStart('4/1/2021 00:00'); console.log("Printing converted date below:"); console.log(setStart('4/1/2021 00:00')); var date = new Date(); // Now //date.setDate(date.getDate() + 30); // Set now + 30 days as the new date date.setDate(initialDate + 30); console.log("Printing date after adding 30 days below") console.log(date);

This is what browser’s console is printing:

Handling Date String:4/1/2021 00:00 ?editor_console=true:57 Printing converted date below: ?editor_console=true:57 Handling Date String:4/1/2021 00:00 ?editor_console=true:57 Thu Apr 01 2021 00:00:00 GMT-0500 (Central Daylight Time) ?editor_console=true:57 Printing date after adding 30 days below ?editor_console=true:57 Invalid Date

What am I doing wrong here? I know I’m messing up with dates here.