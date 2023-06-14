Hamburger Menu

  1. So here what I want is to hide class logo in big screen and want it to be visible in small screen, position will be same.
  2. And I want class menu to be floated left so I need to applied float left if I’m right
    These are the changes I wanted. I’m newbie so if anyone could help me it will be my pleasure
    https://codepen.io/mutedblues/pen/MmPNPG
Just hide it in your existing media query for the large screen and then float the menu to the left.

 .header .logo{display:none}
  .header .menu{float:left}

e.g. Put that at the end of your large screen media query.


@media (min-width: 48em) {
  .header li {
    float: left;
  }
  .header li a {
    padding: 20px 30px;
  }
  .header .menu {
    clear: none;
    float: right;
    max-height: none;
  }
  .header .menu-icon {
    display: none;
  }
  .header .logo{display:none}
  .header .menu{float:left}
}

Note that floats are seldom used these days and you would be better upgrading to flexbox as it is more flexible and doesn’t have the same float bugs and behaviours.

image
Other stuff worked except the class logo. What I wanted is to CSS NAV should appear (left side) on the small screen