Hamburger Menu

- So here what I want is to hide class logo in big screen and want it to be visible in small screen, position will be same.
- And I want class menu to be floated left so I need to applied float left if I’m right
These are the changes I wanted. I’m newbie so if anyone could help me it will be my pleasure
https://codepen.io/mutedblues/pen/MmPNPG
Just hide it in your existing media query for the large screen and then float the menu to the left.
.header .logo{display:none}
.header .menu{float:left}
e.g. Put that at the end of your large screen media query.
@media (min-width: 48em) {
.header li {
float: left;
}
.header li a {
padding: 20px 30px;
}
.header .menu {
clear: none;
float: right;
max-height: none;
}
.header .menu-icon {
display: none;
}
.header .logo{display:none}
.header .menu{float:left}
}
Note that floats are seldom used these days and you would be better upgrading to flexbox as it is more flexible and doesn’t have the same float bugs and behaviours.
