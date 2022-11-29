Group by count in percentage from SQL resultset & PHP work

I have a visitors’ table with the country and the total number of visitors.

I am getting results from the below query country and visitors count.

I want to know % of visitors from by country.

SELECT distinct country, count(*) as count FROM visitors

GROUP BY country

ORDER BY count DESC

For example

USA 1000

France 500

Italy 600

Germany 900

I need

USA 50%

France 30%

Italy 20%

Germany 80%

I think I need to calculate the percentage in PHP based on the total count of visitors.

Like (10/100)*100 = 10% but when the visitor’s max count is 175060, how to decide out of total % I mean 100 in the previous calculation.