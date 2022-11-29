Group by count in percentage from SQL resultset & PHP work

I have a visitors’ table with the country and the total number of visitors.
I am getting results from the below query country and visitors count.
I want to know % of visitors from by country.
SELECT distinct country, count(*) as count FROM visitors
GROUP BY country
ORDER BY count DESC
For example
USA 1000
France 500
Italy 600
Germany 900
I need
USA 50%
France 30%
Italy 20%
Germany 80%
I think I need to calculate the percentage in PHP based on the total count of visitors.
Like (10/100)*100 = 10% but when the visitor’s max count is 175060, how to decide out of total % I mean 100 in the previous calculation.