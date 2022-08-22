Grid items taking extra height

Hi there,
I have the following grid, but for some reason the two boxes on the left are adding extra space below, making them taller than what they should be and the ones on the right.
This is a fiddle:
Does anyone know what would cause this?
Thanks!
PaulOB
#2
It’s most likely your height:100% in three places that is causing the issue. You don’t need heights on grid items to equalise columns if you have the proper structure.
Unfortunately js fiddle doesn’t work well on a mobile so I can’t really test until I get access to a computer tomorrow