Do any of you know about embedding google and yelp reviews on the site they pertain to? I have someone that wants their own reviews on their site. I have never dealt with this before.
Google/Yelp Reviews
It loooks like there is a “widget” for Yelp, but not one for Google. Though it seems Google does have an API that can access reviews.
https://support.google.com/business/thread/1858306?hl=en
As far as Yelp, what I found is this…
For the quick review add to your site, there is a unique “Embed review link” for each review you can copy/paste. There is also a developers portal to generate an App key which allows you to use their API to query any of their data.