Google reCaptcha's real purpose?

I’ve never been a huge fan of the google recaptcha as I tried it years ago and was instantly bypassed (I assume it is probably better now).

My biggest problem with it however is that from my limited understanding the ‘select all the squares with …’ is nothing to do with security and is just used for machine learning.

I regularly select the wrong tiles and after a couple of different challenges (all of which selected incorrectly) it just lets me pass.

A quick look on the recaptcha page doesn’t obviously mention machine learning.

Am I wrong on this?

if this is the case shouldnt it be stated more clearly?