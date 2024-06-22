Google Maps API

What is the quickest way to determine the distance between UK post codes as an array of data.

I am running a loop of individual requests (about 200) but it slows the page down.

I want a single destination and an array of destinations ideally.

$result = array();

$url = “https://maps.googleapis.com/maps/api/distancematrix/json?key=$api_key&origins=$zip1&destinations=$zip2&mode=$commute_mode&language=en-GB&sensor=false”;

$data = @file_get_contents($url);

$result = json_decode($data, true);

$distance = $result[‘rows’][0][‘elements’][0][‘distance’][‘value’];