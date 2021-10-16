google font wordpress issue

salah189: salah189: on firefox for example

If you are talking about the odd letter like the ‘b’ in that menu not displaying correctly then I believe that’s because you are using the google font ‘sora’ but you have not downloaded the font at font-weight 600 and instead are using css to make the font semi-bold (in your body tag you have font-weight:600). This means the browser attempts to bold the font but doesn;t reaslly know how to do this.

You need to download the custom fonts at the weights and styles you are going to use.

e.g.In the google font url you would have something like this.

Sora:wght@300;600

I suggest you go back to the google font page and generate a new url fot that font with all the weights and styles you need and then read the documentation on how you apply those styles in your page

You should do that for all custom fonts as you have a set a global rule ion the body of font-weight:600 which means that if you have downloaded any custom fonts then you need also to have downloaded all their font-weight:600 versions also.