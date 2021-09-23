Here are the images
They differ by hundreds why is this? I want to know which is more accurate. I published my website on google but hosted it on netlify.
@Exchilliked82 your answer without anything to back it up is really not very helpful. Why do you think Google is more accurate? Do you have anything to back up your claim?
In my (limited and anecdotal) experience, Google’s and Netlify’s analytics offerings report drastically different numbers given an identical timeframe. Granted, there are likely conceptual differences in the language each product uses to define their analytical data points (does “Pageviews” in Netlify mean the same thing in Google Analytics?). I’m not interested in spending time reconciling those differences. More than conceptual differences in language use, the more fundamental difference between these two datasets is that one is collected server-side, the other client-side. So in my mind, what follows is not specific to Netlify Analytics. I would imagine these kinds of data discrepancies would show up in any set of website analytics where one comes from the server, one from the client.
It’s also worthing noting that I found out .Netlify counts bot traffic while Google Analytics does not.
I believe the OP is not using Google Analytics, but rather Google Search Console, if that makes a difference?
Maybe Goggle tells you how many CLICKS in Googgle Search and Netlify tells how many users (inclusive robots) VISITED.
@Codeman: I think you would be better to add the robots meta tag to your site to prevent Google (and other search engines) from indexing it. It is pointless to index a “coming soon” page, and you don’t really want your practice site appearing in search results.
This. You’re comparing apples with oranges.
Also, it seems that Netlify uses server side analytics, which are more accurate than client side analytics (e.g. google analytics) because they can’t be blocked or circumvented. When you visit a page it gets tracked, no way around it.
That being said, generally the actual numbers don’t really matter; what matters is trends between those numbers from week to week, month to month, year to year, etc.
They are different stats you are looking at.
Search console is showing you how many times someone searched in Google (other search engines are available) and clicked the result for your site.
Netlify is showing “Total pageviews” and “Total unique visitors”. These could be from any source. With Pageviews, on a multi-page site, a single visitor, in a single visit could have several pageviews
It’s like having stats for people who visited a shopping mall.
You have how many times each person entered an individual shop, totalled (pageviews).
How many individual people have visited the mall (Unique visitors).
And how many people entered the mall who arrived by bus (Google clicks).
Shock, those numbers are all different!
BTW, some of the people in the mall were not people, but actually robots, and some people came in with Predator style cloaking devices, so you never saw them. That kind of sci-fi mayhem can throw your stats off a bit.
As above, you’re comparing Search Console data (which reports on traffic from Google search) with server side total visitor stats. You might get a more accurate picture if you look at the data in Google Analytics under Acquisition > All Traffic > Channels. This will break down all the traffic split by the different sources (i.e. whether they were referred from search, other sites, social channels or were direct visits)
