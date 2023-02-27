Google Console Page Indexing Glitch

Hi,

I am noticing the sitemap in GSC is not crawling/indexing my URLs properly.

Explanation - I have multiple sitemaps for multiple modules of my website. For one sitemap, the console is crawling my pages properly. for the other sitemap, it is showing a “page with redirect” error.

Both sitemaps contain similar types of pages as the actual page gets redirected to the latest version of the page(same url ending with ?ver=latest parameter.

Ideally, google console is not supposed to crawl this parameter. But in my case why it is showing redirect error?