Google API not recognizing allowed domain

Hi there, everyone,

I’m trying to build a membermap and am having a problem with Google’s api restriction system. I’ve told it to allow the domain:

But when I try the map at https://aircooledaddiction.com/test.html , the map fails to load and the javascript console reports:

Cross-Origin Request Blocked: The Same Origin Policy disallows reading the remote resource at https://maps.googleapis.com/maps/api/mapsjs/gen_204?csp_test=true. (Reason: CORS request did not succeed). Status code: (null). Google Maps JavaScript API error: RefererNotAllowedMapError

https://developers.google.com/maps/documentation/javascript/error-messages#referer-not-allowed-map-error

Your site URL to be authorized: https://aircooledaddiction.com/test.html

What am I doing wrong? I followed the Google API doc for creating the project, adding the restriction and enabling javascript embed.

Any help would be greatly appreciated. Thanks for your time!