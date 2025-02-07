Glide css improvements

Hello i would like some advices in what i can improve in the css for the carrousel with the glide library . I will post both carrousel and css code

body, html {
    margin: 0;
    padding: 0;
    height: 100%;
}

.container-fluid {
    padding: 0;
}

.navbar-bg {
    margin-bottom: 0;
}

.footer {
    margin-top: 0;
}

/* Define a altura do carrossel */
.carousel {
    height: calc(100vh - 120px); /* Altura padrão para a área do carrossel em desktops */
    margin-bottom: 0;
    overflow: hidden;
}

@media (max-width: 768px) {
    .carousel {
        height: 50vh; /* Ajusta a altura do carrossel em dispositivos móveis */
    }
}

.glide {
    position: relative;
    width: 100%;
    height: 100%;
    margin: auto;
}

.glide__track {
    height: 100%;
}

.glide__slides {
    height: 100%;
}

.glide__slide {
    position: relative;
    display: flex;
    justify-content: center;
    align-items: center;
    text-align: center;
    height: 100%;
}

.glide__slide img {
    width: 100%;
    height: 100%;
    object-fit: cover; /* Manter a proporção da imagem */
    filter: brightness(70%);
}

.carousel-caption {
    position: absolute;
    bottom: 20px;
    left: 50%;
    transform: translateX(-50%);
    z-index: 1;
    width: 80%;
}

.carousel-caption h1, .carousel-caption h2, .carousel-caption h3 {
    font-size: 2em;
    line-height: 1.2;
}

@media (min-width: 768px) {
    .carousel-caption h1, .carousel-caption h2, .carousel-caption h3 {
        font-size: 3em;
    }
}

@media (min-width: 1200px) {
    .carousel-caption h1, .carousel-caption h2, .carousel-caption h3 {
        font-size: 4em;
    }
}

.glide__bullets {
    position: absolute;
    bottom: 10px;
    left: 50%;
    transform: translateX(-50%);
    display: flex;
    justify-content: center;
    z-index: 1;
}

.glide__bullet {
    background: rgba(255, 255, 255, 0.7);
    border: 1px solid #333;
    border-radius: 50%;
    width: 12px;
    height: 12px;
    margin: 0 5px;
    cursor: pointer;
}

.glide__bullet--active {
    background: blue; /* Cor azul para o dot ativo */
}

.carousel-content {
    display: flex;
    justify-content: center;
    align-items: center;
    flex-direction: column;
}

.carousel-caption button {
    font-size: 0.8em;
    padding: 8px 16px;
}

@media (min-width: 768px) {
    .carousel-caption button {
        font-size: 1em;
        padding: 10px 20px;
    }
}

@media (min-width: 1200px) {
    .carousel-caption button {
        font-size: 1.2em;
        padding: 12px 24px;
    }
}

.glide__arrow {
    position: absolute;
    top: 50%;
    transform: translateY(-50%);
    background: #333;
    color: #fff;
    border: none;
    padding: 5px;
    cursor: pointer;
    z-index: 1;
    background: blue; /* Cor das setas de navegação */
}

.glide__arrow--left {
    left: 10px;
}

.glide__arrow--right {
    right: 10px;
}
<!-- Carousel Start -->
<div class="container-fluid carousel px-0 mb-0">
    <div class="glide">
        <div class="glide__track" data-glide-el="track">
            <div class="glide__slides">
                <div class="glide__slide">
                    <img data-src="img/fotos33.webp" class="img-fluid w-100 lozad carousel-image" alt="First slide" width="719" height="512" />
                    <div class="carousel-caption">
                        <div class="container carousel-content">
                            <h1 class="text-white display-1 mb-4 animated slideInDown">Transformando ruas em passarelas</h1>
                            <a href="service.html" class="me-2">
                                <button type="button" class="px-5 py-3 btn btn-primary border-2 rounded-pill animated slideInDown">Saiba mais..</button>
                            </a>
                        </div>
                    </div>
                </div>
                <div class="glide__slide">
                    <img data-src="img/foto21.webp" class="img-fluid w-100 lozad carousel-image" alt="Second slide" width="719" height="512" />
                    <div class="carousel-caption">
                        <div class="container carousel-content">
                            <h2 class="text-white mb-4 animated slideInDown">Calçada Artesanal</h2>
                            <h3 class="text-white display-1 mb-4 animated slideInDown">Porque até o chão merece um upgrade!</h3>
                            <a href="service.html" class="me-2">
                                <button type="button" class="px-5 py-3 btn btn-primary border-2 rounded-pill animated slideInDown">Saiba mais..</button>
                            </a>
                        </div>
                    </div>
                </div>
                <div class="glide__slide">
                    <img data-src="img/fotos44.webp" class="img-fluid w-100 lozad carousel-image" alt="Third slide" width="719" height="512" />
                    <div class="carousel-caption">
                        <div class="container carousel-content">
                            <h2 class="text-white mb-4 animated slideInDown">Calçada Artesanal</h2>
                            <h3 class="text-white display-1 mb-4 animated slideInDown">Onde até os pombos tiram selfies!</h3>
                            <a href="service.html" class="me-2">
                                <button type="button" class="px-5 py-3 btn btn-primary border-2 rounded-pill animated slideInDown">Saiba mais..</button>
                            </a>
                        </div>
                    </div>
                </div>
            </div>
        </div>
        <div class="glide__arrows" data-glide-el="controls">
            <button class="glide__arrow glide__arrow--left" data-glide-dir="<">&laquo;</button>
            <button class="glide__arrow glide__arrow--right" data-glide-dir=">">&raquo;</button>
        </div>
        <div class="glide__bullets" data-glide-el="controls[nav]">
            <button class="glide__bullet" data-glide-dir="=0"></button>
            <button class="glide__bullet" data-glide-dir="=1"></button>
            <button class="glide__bullet" data-glide-dir="=2"></button>
        </div>
    </div>
</div>
<!-- Carousel End -->