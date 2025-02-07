Glide css improvements

Hello i would like some advices in what i can improve in the css for the carrousel with the glide library . I will post both carrousel and css code

body, html { margin: 0; padding: 0; height: 100%; } .container-fluid { padding: 0; } .navbar-bg { margin-bottom: 0; } .footer { margin-top: 0; } /* Define a altura do carrossel */ .carousel { height: calc(100vh - 120px); /* Altura padrão para a área do carrossel em desktops */ margin-bottom: 0; overflow: hidden; } @media (max-width: 768px) { .carousel { height: 50vh; /* Ajusta a altura do carrossel em dispositivos móveis */ } } .glide { position: relative; width: 100%; height: 100%; margin: auto; } .glide__track { height: 100%; } .glide__slides { height: 100%; } .glide__slide { position: relative; display: flex; justify-content: center; align-items: center; text-align: center; height: 100%; } .glide__slide img { width: 100%; height: 100%; object-fit: cover; /* Manter a proporção da imagem */ filter: brightness(70%); } .carousel-caption { position: absolute; bottom: 20px; left: 50%; transform: translateX(-50%); z-index: 1; width: 80%; } .carousel-caption h1, .carousel-caption h2, .carousel-caption h3 { font-size: 2em; line-height: 1.2; } @media (min-width: 768px) { .carousel-caption h1, .carousel-caption h2, .carousel-caption h3 { font-size: 3em; } } @media (min-width: 1200px) { .carousel-caption h1, .carousel-caption h2, .carousel-caption h3 { font-size: 4em; } } .glide__bullets { position: absolute; bottom: 10px; left: 50%; transform: translateX(-50%); display: flex; justify-content: center; z-index: 1; } .glide__bullet { background: rgba(255, 255, 255, 0.7); border: 1px solid #333; border-radius: 50%; width: 12px; height: 12px; margin: 0 5px; cursor: pointer; } .glide__bullet--active { background: blue; /* Cor azul para o dot ativo */ } .carousel-content { display: flex; justify-content: center; align-items: center; flex-direction: column; } .carousel-caption button { font-size: 0.8em; padding: 8px 16px; } @media (min-width: 768px) { .carousel-caption button { font-size: 1em; padding: 10px 20px; } } @media (min-width: 1200px) { .carousel-caption button { font-size: 1.2em; padding: 12px 24px; } } .glide__arrow { position: absolute; top: 50%; transform: translateY(-50%); background: #333; color: #fff; border: none; padding: 5px; cursor: pointer; z-index: 1; background: blue; /* Cor das setas de navegação */ } .glide__arrow--left { left: 10px; } .glide__arrow--right { right: 10px; } </style> </head> <body> <!-- Spinner Start --> <div id="spinner" class="show w-100 vh-100 bg-white position-fixed translate-middle top-50 start-50 d-flex align-items-center justify-content-center" role="alert"> <div class="spinner-grow text-primary" role="status"></div> </div> <!-- Spinner End --> <!-- Navbar Start --> <div class="container-fluid navbar-bg"> <div class="container"> <nav class="navbar navbar-dark navbar-expand-lg py-lg-0" role="navigation"> <a href="index.html" class="navbar-brand"> <img data-src="img/logotipofinalv2.webp" alt="Logotipo da Empresa" width="75" height="75" style="height: auto;" class="lozad navbar-logo" srcset="img/logotipofinalv2.webp 1x, img/logotipofinalv2@2x.webp 2x, img/logotipofinalv2@3x.webp 3x"> </a> <button class="navbar-toggler bg-primary" type="button" data-bs-toggle="collapse" data-bs-target="#navbarCollapse" aria-label="Toggle navigation"> <span class="fa fa-bars text-dark"></span> </button> <div class="collapse navbar-collapse" id="navbarCollapse"> <div class="navbar-nav mx-auto" role="menubar"> <a href="index.html" class="nav-item nav-link" role="menuitem">Home</a> <a href="about.html" class="nav-item nav-link" role="menuitem">Acerca</a> <a href="service.html" class="nav-item nav-link" role="menuitem">Serviços</a> <a href="contact.html" class="nav-item nav-link" role="menuitem">Contatos</a> </div> </div> </nav> </div> </div> <!-- Navbar End --> <!-- Carousel Start --> <div class="container-fluid carousel px-0 mb-0"> <div class="glide"> <div class="glide__track" data-glide-el="track"> <div class="glide__slides"> <div class="glide__slide"> <img data-src="img/fotos33.webp" class="img-fluid w-100 lozad carousel-image" alt="First slide" width="719" height="512" /> <div class="carousel-caption"> <div class="container carousel-content"> <h1 class="text-white display-1 mb-4 animated slideInDown">Transformando ruas em passarelas</h1> <a href="service.html" class="me-2"> <button type="button" class="px-5 py-3 btn btn-primary border-2 rounded-pill animated slideInDown">Saiba mais..</button> </a> </div> </div> </div> <div class="glide__slide"> <img data-src="img/foto21.webp" class="img-fluid w-100 lozad carousel-image" alt="Second slide" width="719" height="512" /> <div class="carousel-caption"> <div class="container carousel-content"> <h2 class="text-white mb-4 animated slideInDown">Calçada Artesanal</h2> <h3 class="text-white display-1 mb-4 animated slideInDown">Porque até o chão merece um upgrade!</h3> <a href="service.html" class="me-2"> <button type="button" class="px-5 py-3 btn btn-primary border-2 rounded-pill animated slideInDown">Saiba mais..</button> </a> </div> </div> </div> <div class="glide__slide"> <img data-src="img/fotos44.webp" class="img-fluid w-100 lozad carousel-image" alt="Third slide" width="719" height="512" /> <div class="carousel-caption"> <div class="container carousel-content"> <h2 class="text-white mb-4 animated slideInDown">Calçada Artesanal</h2> <h3 class="text-white display-1 mb-4 animated slideInDown">Onde até os pombos tiram selfies!</h3> <a href="service.html" class="me-2"> <button type="button" class="px-5 py-3 btn btn-primary border-2 rounded-pill animated slideInDown">Saiba mais..</button> </a> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="glide__arrows" data-glide-el="controls"> <button class="glide__arrow glide__arrow--left" data-glide-dir="<">«</button> <button class="glide__arrow glide__arrow--right" data-glide-dir=">">»</button> </div> <div class="glide__bullets" data-glide-el="controls[nav]"> <button class="glide__bullet" data-glide-dir="=0"></button> <button class="glide__bullet" data-glide-dir="=1"></button> <button class="glide__bullet" data-glide-dir="=2"></button> </div> </div> </div> <!-- Carousel End -->