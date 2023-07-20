Git in Eclipse creates "master" branch instead of "main" branch

This question is not specific to websites but currently I am doing this for websites and I do not know what other category to use.

I am using Eclipse to develop simple websites. Egit is the Eclipse extension for Git. I do the following:

  • create a project in Eclipse
  • create a local repository using “Share Project”
  • create a repository in GitHub
  • add (create) a remote repository to the project for the repository in GitHub

Egit will create a master branch. My GitHub repositories are created with main as the default branch.

When I issue the command:
git config --list --show-origin

The following two lines show configuartions for defaultbranch:

file:C:/Program Files/Git/etc/gitconfig init.defaultbranch=main
file:C:/Users/sam/.gitconfig    init.defaultbranch=main

I do not know why Egit wants to create a master branch.

When I do the preceding to create a project for testing purposes, the HEAD file contains:
ref: refs/heads/master

I do not know why that is set to master.

I have created a question in the Egit forum in the Eclipse forums but I am not getting much help. Is this something I should ask about in a Git forum instead? Hopefully someone here can help.

Here is a useful stack overflow thread to answer your question…

In case you were curious, here is an article explaining why the change from master to main was made.

Thank you. I think I understand why GitHub is changing from master to main and that is why I want to.

I did do many searches and I did not find those articles. And the Egit people either do not know about them or just did not tell me.

I do not understand the instructions describing How to push from local master branch to github main branch in eclipse EGit but perhaps because there is not yet a local master branch.

The most important thing is 564794 – Allow to configure default branch name. I think it is saying it should work but the last comment indicates it does not work, that they get the behavior I am getting.