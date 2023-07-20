Git in Eclipse creates "master" branch instead of "main" branch

This question is not specific to websites but currently I am doing this for websites and I do not know what other category to use.

I am using Eclipse to develop simple websites. Egit is the Eclipse extension for Git. I do the following:

create a project in Eclipse

create a local repository using “Share Project”

create a repository in GitHub

add (create) a remote repository to the project for the repository in GitHub

Egit will create a master branch. My GitHub repositories are created with main as the default branch.

When I issue the command:

git config --list --show-origin

The following two lines show configuartions for defaultbranch:

file:C:/Program Files/Git/etc/gitconfig init.defaultbranch=main file:C:/Users/sam/.gitconfig init.defaultbranch=main

I do not know why Egit wants to create a master branch.

When I do the preceding to create a project for testing purposes, the HEAD file contains:

ref: refs/heads/master

I do not know why that is set to master.

I have created a question in the Egit forum in the Eclipse forums but I am not getting much help. Is this something I should ask about in a Git forum instead? Hopefully someone here can help.