Getting url from webpage

hi. i wrote a simple script thas is supposed to acomplish the following task:

open a bowser in a url that was recevied in the command line wait until the value of the address bar changes write the new address bar value to a file close the browser.

i keep getting chrome-error://chromewebdata/ instead of the actual value (which is supposed to be localhost with some code that is generated, and nothing presented on screen.)

anyone know why is this behevior is happning?

code added for reference.