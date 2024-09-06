Getting the number of parameters a function expects

I guess when you do things like this with your parameters, you possibly need a parser.

const myDaftFunction = ( n, greet = function( { greeting = 'Hello', name = 'Bob' } = {}, fn = (str) => str.toUpperCase(), sep = ' ' ) { return fn(greeting + sep + name) } ) => { return greet({name: 'Fred!'}).repeat(n) } console.log(myDaftFunction(3)) // "HELLO FRED!HELLO FRED!HELLO FRED!"

I would also add that if I was writing my own framework, that using something like Acorn would make perfect sense.

It’s been interesting looking into this though